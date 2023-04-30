Majority of Jokowi-Maruf voters chose Ganjar Pranowo





RM.id Free people – Indonesia’s Political Indicators Survey Institute has released the results of a survey on who will be chosen by Joko Widodo-Ma’ruf Amin voters in the 2024 presidential election. According to the survey results, the majority of respondents voted for the PDIP presidential candidate who is also the governor of Central Java, Ganjar Pranowo. This survey was conducted from April 11-17, 2023 with 1,220 respondents using face-to-face interviews with trained interviewers. Indonesian Political Indicators executive director Burhanuddin Muhtadi said Jokowi-Ma’ruf voters who voted for Ganjar reached 37%. Related news: Survey of 3-name simulation indicators, Ganjar wins over Prabowo and Anies “Those who voted for Pak Jokowi and Kiai Ma’ruf in 2019, the majority voted for Ganjar Pranowo,” Burhanuddin Muhtadi said in a virtually released investigative statement on Sunday (4/30). While the second and third positions were occupied by the Ketum of the party Gerindra Prabowo Subianto and the future candidate of the Coalition for Change Anies Baswedan with respectively 24.7% and 13%. The method used in this survey is multistage random sampling with a margin of error of +/- 2.9% and a confidence level of 95%. This survey was conducted before the PDIP declared Ganjar Pranowo the 2024 presidential candidate of the PDIP. On April 21, 2023, the PDIP officially declared Ganjar a candidate for the presidency. Related news: Indicator survey: Prabowo or Ganjar will be profitable if you work with Erick Burhanuddin also said that he conducted a survey on the most suitable personalities to carry on the work of President Joko Widodo alias Jokowi. From the survey results, Ganjar was also assessed as the most capable figure to carry on the work of President Joko Widodo aka the Jokowi administration. Respondents who considered Ganjar worthy of continuing Jokowi’s work reached 33.2%. While the second and third positions were occupied by the Ketum of the party Gerindra Prabowo Subianto and the future candidate of the Coalition for Change Anies Baswedan with respectively 30.4% and 21.5%. Related news: IPI investigation: Prabowo eligibility skyrocketed Jokowi effect, Ganjar and Anies fell On the same occasion, the Indonesian Political Indicator also published the results of the survey on the eligibility of presidential candidates of 2024 with a simulation of three names. According to the results of the survey, the potential presidential candidate of the PDIP and Governor of Central Java, Ganjar Pranowo, occupied the highest position with an eligibility of 34%. While the second and third positions were occupied by the Ketum of the party Gerindra Prabowo Subianto and the future candidate of the Coalition for Change Anies Baswedan with an eligibility of 31.7% and 25.2% respectively. Update news and articles RM.ID other interesting in Google News Also get selected updates and breaking news every day from RM.id. Let’s join the Telegram group “Rayakat Merdeka News Update”how to click on the link https://t.me/officialrakyatmerdeka so join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your mobile phone.

