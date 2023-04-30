British Jewish leaders call to meet Guardian editor over cartoon





J The Board of Deputies of British Jews has called for an urgent meeting with the editor of The Guardian over the use of anti-Semitic tropes in a cartoon about Richard Sharp. The newspaper removed cartoonist Martin Rowson’s cartoon from the Guardian’s website on Saturday and apologized to the Jewish community and to Mr Sharp who announced his resignation as BBC chairman earlier in the week. A review has found the former Tory donor broke the rules by failing to reveal he had a hand in securing an £800,000 loan guarantee from then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson. On Sunday, the Board of Deputies of British Jews wrote in a statement on Twitter: We have written to the Guardian requesting an urgent meeting with editor Katharine Viner over yesterday’s shocking cartoon in the paper, which contained antisemitic clichés. Learn more This is far from the first time the newspaper has crossed the line in terms of highly questionable content related to the Jewish community. The cartoon was also criticized by Campaign Against Antisemitisms chief executive Gideon Falter, who said it came about when people practicing Judaism were observing the Sabbath and called it a resignation offense to Ms Viner. Cartoonist Rowson also apologized on his website, saying: The cartoon was a failure and on many levels: I offended the wrong people, Sharp was not the primary target of the satire. I rushed into something without allowing enough time to consider things with the depth and care they require, and thus let slip stupid ambiguities that ended up appearing as something I didn’t have Never Wanted. Mr Sharp was pictured in the drawing with a box marked Goldman Sachs, where he worked, which contained what appears to be a puppet of current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, a squid-like animal and a CV while a Mr. Johnson figure sits on money. Posting to Twitter on Saturday, author David Rich, who has written books on anti-Semitism, explained that animals with tentacles, among other tropes, are used in negative cartoons about Jewish people. He wrote: You could say the oversized facial features and tentacles are common to other subjects as well, so it’s just a cartoon thing. Except where something has a long and familiar anti-Semitic history, it takes on a different meaning when applied to Jews. Former Chancellor and former Health Secretary Sajid Javid also wrote on Twitter: Disappointed to see these tropes in the Guardian today. Disturbing topic or at best, lessons not learned? In a statement, The Guardian said: As we said yesterday, this cartoon does not meet our editorial standards and we have decided to remove it from our website. The Guardian apologizes to Mr Sharp, the Jewish community and anyone offended. We have received a small number of complaints about the cartoon. The Guardians’ Independent Readers Editor is reviewing them and will respond in due course.

