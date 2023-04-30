Filled a void, got people connecting: PM Narendra Modi on ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Episode 100 | India News







Stating that the show was 04:40 Mann Ki Baat 100th episode: Mann Ki Baat reaches a century famous Jan Ki Baat of India NEW DELHI: Responding to 100th edition of Mann Ki Baat Sunday a moved Prime Minister Narendra Modi say it a radio show allowed him to worship the positive aspects of the people he met or talked to. He also said it filled the void he felt when he first moved to the capital of Gujarat in 2014.Stating that the show was not just a program but a matter of faith and spiritual journey for him, Modi describes Mann Ki Baat ‘ as a great way to learn about the qualities of others, adding that it allowed him to connect with the locals like he did when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat. After coming to Delhi in 2014, I found life here to be very different. The nature of the work is different, the responsibility is different, we are bound by the circumstances, the rigors of safety and the deadlines. In the early days, something seemed different, there was a void. 50 years ago, I did not leave my home to find one day that it would be difficult to contact people in my own country. The same compatriots who are everything to me, I could not live apart from them. Mann Ki Baat gave me a solution to this challenge, a way to connect with the common man, the Prime Minister said. “The Mann Ki Baat sparked mass movements”

BJP turned 100th episode in a mega outreach program with senior party leaders including ministers listening to the speech at different locations. Chief ministers of party-led states and governors were joined by prominent citizens at their official residences during the program.

The Prime Minister also spoke to four people whose initiatives he had discussed in previous episodes of the show. These included Haryanas Sunil Jaglan, the man who launched the Selfie with Daughter campaign from his village in 2015; Vijayashanti Devi from Manipur, who makes lotus fiber garments and said she will soon start exporting her products; Pradeep Sangwan, who leads the Healing Himalayas campaign, collecting 5 tonnes of waste from different locations every day and leading waste management initiatives in the rural Himalayas; as well as Manzoor Ahmed, a pencil maker in a village in Jammu and Kashmir, employing over 200 people. 05:18 Mann ki Baat 100th episode: PM Modi talks to Kashmiri pencil wood maker Manzoor Ahmed The Prime Minister said that Mann Ki Baat presented several inspiring stories of talent, courage and creativity, and the radio show sparked several mass movements, from cleanliness and from Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, to mission to restore Indian toy industry and awareness. on Indian breeds of dogs.

We have launched another campaign that we will not negotiate with poor small traders. Even when the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign started, Mann Ki Baat played a big role in connecting compatriots to this determination, the prime minister said.

Aiming to promote local tourism and Incredible India, Modi recalled how Mann Ki Baat called on people to promote tourism by visiting at least 15 Indian places, not in their state of residence.

Thanks to this movement, for the first time, people discovered such places, which were right in their neighborhood. Likewise, we continuously talked about serious topics like clean Siachen, single-use plastic and e-waste. Today, this effort by Mann Ki Baat is very important in solving environmental issues that concern the world, Modi said. 01:26 As India Waits For 100th Episode Of “Mann Ki Baat,” Here’s What Behind The Scenes Looks Like The Prime Minister also relayed a message from the Director General of Unesco, Audrey Azoulay, who sought to know about India’s efforts to put education and culture on the international agenda. Describing the two favorite topics on Mann Ki Baat, Modi said the preservation and promotion of education and culture were ancient traditions in India and the show shed light on several people who have carried on at the both education and Indian culture through their initiatives.

Referring to an Upanishad mantra on perseverance and moving forward, the prime minister said the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat carried the spirit of Charaiveti Charaiveti, connecting and inspiring every person in the country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/india/filled-a-void-gave-people-connect-pm-narendra-modi-on-episode-100-of-mann-ki-baat/articleshow/99894370.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos