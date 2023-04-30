Jen Psaki warns Biden and Democrats not to underestimate Donald Trump and his evil charisma





MSNBC host and former White House press secretary Jen Psaki warned Democrats and President Joe Biden’s campaign not to “underestimate Donald Trump” and his “evil charisma.”

President Joe Biden officially kicked off his long-running 2024 re-election campaign this week with a campaign video that struck many familiar notes and name-checked Trump’s political supporters.

On MSNBC’s Sunday edition, Alex Witt Reports, host Alex Witt asked Psaki if setting up a Biden-Trump rematch in 2024 was a case of “be careful what you wish for.” and PSAKI said it could very well be:

ALEX WITT: So along the same lines, Jen, is Trump actually the perfect candidate for Democrats because of the myriad negatives he carries? Or is there attention to what you wish for the look?

JEN PSAKI: I think there’s a bit of that last part, Alex. I mean, look, it’s hard to find the perfect opponent. Many people, of course, everyone in the country knows Donald Trump. They have a view. It is somewhat remarkable that he has been impeached twice and charged and still has a base of support within the Republican Party. And he has this version of evil charisma about him. So I think the Democrats would be, and anyone who doesn’t like Donald Trump would be wrong to underestimate him. And that would be the only warning I would give. You know, Ron DeSantis, on paper Governor DeSantis seems like a tougher candidate. He is younger. He won in Florida, but he didn’t really show he had an exact strategy in the primary. So at this point it’s really hard to calculate. But I wouldn’t underestimate Donald Trump.

ALEX WITT: I think that’s really good advice.

Watch above via MSNBC’s Alex Witt reports.

Do you have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mediaite.com/news/watch-jen-psaki-warns-biden-and-democrats-dont-underestimate-donald-trump-and-his-evil-charisma/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos