GOP panelist this week says age isn’t just an issue for Biden





Former Republican Congressman Will Hurd said age would be a central issue in the 2024 campaign for both likely candidates, noting “guess what, Donald Trumps no spring chicken either.”

President Joe Biden officially kicked off his long-running 2024 re-election campaign this week with a campaign video that struck many familiar notes and heated media discussion about Bidens’ age.

On the Sunday edition of ABCsThis Week, host Martha Raddatz asked her panel about the launch, and Hurd called Biden and Trump’s likely pairing the “2024 rematch no one wants to see” in which the age will be a major factor:

RADDATZ: And, Will, that’s what he focused on. He really didn’t talk about his accomplishments in this video. He spoke of January 6. He talked about democracy. Is this the way to beat Donald Trump if Trump – Donald Trump is the candidate?

WILL HURD, (R) FMR TEXAS CONGRESSMAN: Well Joe Biden is operating as if Donald Trump is going to be the nominee. And its future success hinges on the nomination of Donald Trump. When you have seven out of 10 Americans who don’t want to see Joe Biden run for office and six out of 10 Americans don’t want to see Donald Trump run as well, that’s a potential rematch in 2024 that no one wants to see.

And, sadly, whether we like it or not, age is going to be a factor in this campaign because, guess what, Donald Trump doesn’t have a spring chicken either. And so it’s something that is — that both candidates are going to have to deal with in their primaries and and and and President Biden in the general election.

RADDATZ: And, Asma, I guess all of you would agree, I mean age is clearly an issue in this campaign.

ASMA KHALID, WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT NPR: It is. And you heard that from voters. Yes.

RADDATZ: You can’t ignore it. You’ve heard those you’ve heard, especially young voters talk about it. But the rollout has been fairly low-key.

KHALID: It was. It was. It was a video, and then later that day the president touched on the kind of legislative accomplishments he’s made. And I sort of see that, from the White House perspective, you really hear them focusing on two visions. One is this broad idea of ​​liberty and the protection of liberty, that means, you know, the right to abortion with the situation in Dobbs in the Supreme Court, and the other factor is the promotion of legislative achievements . I mean, it’s very hard for this White House to ignore that the president’s approval ratings are still underwater.

They have been under water for more than a year, since the withdrawal from Afghanistan. It would, under normal circumstances, be very difficult for a president to have those approval ratings and be re-elected. But that’s not normal.

Watch above via ABCsThis Week.

Do you have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mediaite.com/news/donald-trumps-no-spring-chicken-either-gop-this-week-panelist-says-age-not-just-a-problem-for-biden/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos