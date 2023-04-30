Politics
Mobile phone thrown at Prime Minister Modi during Mysuru tour, police say no | Latest India News
A mobile phone was thrown at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a mega roadshow in Mysuru on Sunday, police said. The incident happened when the top BJP leader was holding a stand-up road show on a specially designed vehicle while campaigning for the Karnataka assembly elections. The phone was thrown out of “excitement” by a BJP employee who had no “malicious intent”, according to the police.
In a video making the rounds on social media, a phone can be seen landing on the bonnet of the vehicle where PM Modi was present. The incident did not go unnoticed by the Prime Minister who reported the object to the Special Protection Unit (SPG) sleuths accompanying him.
“The Prime Minister was under the protection of the SPG. The lady (whose phone fell on the Prime Minister’s vehicle) was a BJP employee. The SPG people returned it to her later,” added the managing director of the police (law and order), Alok Kumar. said PTI.
“In the excitement (of the event) she was dumped and she had no (bad) intentions but we are trying to trace the lady as the phone was given to her by the SPG sleuths,” he added.
The Prime Minister ended his two-day blitz campaign tour of Karnataka with a mega roadshow in Mysuru driving through various parts of the city in what appeared to be some sort of replay of the popular ‘Jambu Savari’ whose final day of the annual Mysuru Dasara.
The breach happened when Modi, dressed in the traditional Mysuru ‘Peta’ and saffron shawl, and flanked by Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, former ministers KS Eshwarappa and SA Ramadas, greeted people who gathered in large numbers on both sides of the roads.
(With agency contributions)
