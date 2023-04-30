Donald Trump suggests empty and ugly that E. Jean Carroll wasn’t hot enough to rape





Donald Trump’s argument that he couldn’t have raped E. Jean Carroll because she’s not my type doesn’t make sense.

Not because he thought a photo of him with Carroll was a photo of him with ex-wife Marla Maples, although that did happen.

Not because he is a prolific liar either, although his life of practice has been carefully documented. (The Washington Posts Fact Checker found that by the end of his four years in office, Trump had accumulated 30,573 untruths during his presidency, averaging about 21 false claims a day.)

It doesn’t make sense because even if it were true that he doesn’t like skinny blonde former beauty queens, rape isn’t about attraction.

It is not a question of desire, but of domination. It’s not, I like you, but I want to hurt you.

And Trump’s suggestion that, as Carroll’s lawyer said, she was too ugly to assault is beyond ugly. Doesn’t that imply that he wouldn’t mind raping someone more worthy of his mistreatment?

It’s telling that Trump seems to think being rapable is an honor he simply wouldn’t bestow on a woman who would have turned 52 in the spring of 1996, when Carroll says Trump pulled her into a locker room at Bergdorf Goodman, pinned her against a wall, pulled on her pantyhose and pushed his fingers and then his penis inside her.

Carroll will speak again on Monday in his civil suit against Trump. She does this, she says, because he raped her then and defames her now.

Does anyone believe, posted the former and possibly future president, that I’d pick up an almost 60-year-old woman I didn’t know from the front door of a busy department store , (me being well known, to put it lightly!), in a small dressing room, and . Her? What’s his age limit for rape, I wonder?

Trump has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women. If these stories are politically motivated, why were these women telling their friends what he had done to them years before he became a candidate, or for that matter a Republican?

The story continues

He used the sexy enough pitch to tackle the front defense. After a New Yorker named Jessica Leeds said he groped and put his hand up her skirt on a plane in the ’80s, her response was: Yeah, I’ll sue you. Believe me, she wouldn’t be my first choice. That I can tell you. You do not know. It wouldn’t be my first choice. This?

First pick or not, we’ve all heard from his own mouth that when you’re a star, you grab first, never ask and keep walking, hahaha.

In keeping with tradition, Trump and his lawyer ram, Joe Tacopina, also questioned why Carroll hadn’t yelled or called the police.

He raped me whether I screamed or not, she replied to Tacopina, whose harassment was so blatant that the judge arrested him several times.

Carroll didn’t shout then, she said, because she didn’t want to make a scene.

But she got louder on the witness stand when she responded to Tacopina. Women often keep quiet about an attack, she told him, because they fear being asked what they could have done to stop it. We always ask them, why didn’t you shout?

Rape victims are much more likely to freeze than fight or call for help, and I hope jurors are starting to understand that.

Dr. Barbara Ziv, a forensic psychiatrist in Pennsylvania, testified last November at Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial in Los Angeles that even aggressive verbal screaming isn’t as common as one might think. This is more common than physical resistance, but a minority of people have physical resistance, even when raped by a stranger.

Of course, it will be up to the jury to decide if Carrolls’ account is more likely than not what happened.

But if she was lying, wouldn’t she pretend to know exactly when it was? If she were making up stories about how she was hurt, would she really risk going so far as to say that this violation killed her desire so much that she never had sex again? If it wasn’t true, how could she be sure that anyone who could prove otherwise wouldn’t?

Carroll says she was finally able to bring Trump to his knees and run away. And all these years later, she raises her voice and hopes we can hear her.

