Australian man accused of spitting on imam at Indonesian mosque

An Australian man has been charged with spitting in the face of an imam at a mosque in the Indonesian city of Bandung and could face more than a year in prison.

Indonesian police said Brenton Craig Abbas Abdullah McArthur, 47, was staying at a hotel right next to the Jami-al Muhajir Mosque.

In the early hours of Friday morning, he walked in and approached Imam M Basri Anwar at the pulpit, apparently to complain about the sound of Quran recitations being played over the mosque’s loudspeakers.

He then leaned forward and was captured by CCTV spitting in the imam’s face, while swearing repeatedly.

Police said they tracked him via his passport to Jakarta airport where he was about to fly home to Australia.

Indonesian news site Kumparan said McArthur was charged with Articles 335 and 315 of the Penal Code, which regulate unpleasant acts and insults, and now faces a jail term of up to one year and two months.

The website said McArthur denied the charges but was refuted by testimony from five witnesses.

“We took all available evidence and asked for statements from five witnesses,” Bandung Police Chief Kombes Budi Sartono told Kumparan News.

McArthur had since posted a video on his Instagram account claiming he was experiencing racism.

His video message read: “Stop crying your racist (sic) tears. I am a Muslim and this is just a racist (sic), threatening a bule (foreigner) and laughing behind a coward.”

Video footage from the mosque’s security cameras showed a man wearing a baseball cap approaching the imam inside the mosque. After speaking to her briefly, the man leans forward and spits in her face.

The imam backs up and runs away, and the man turns around and walks away.

Another Australian charged in Aceh

He is the second Australian to be arrested in Indonesia in recent days following an incident in the conservative province of Aceh.

Queenslander Bodhi Mani Risby-Jones, 23, was on a surfing holiday when on Thursday morning he reportedly left his room naked and chased and beat the people of a village.

Queenslander Bodhi Mani Risby-Jones is accused of going on a naked drunken rampage in Indonesia’s most conservative province. So what laws apply and what penalty does he face if found guilty?

He faces either two and a half years in prison if the injuries caused are minor, or up to five years in prison if the victims’ injuries are more serious.

Simeulue Police Chief Detective Mayyuhd said Risby-Jones would also be prosecuted for drinking alcohol, which is illegal for Muslims and non-Muslims in Aceh.

He will have the choice of being prosecuted under Shariah or provincial law in regards to alcohol consumption under Shariah, he would be whipped 40 times if found guilty.

Police said he would be held for up to 20 days while they investigate the case.

Aceh is the country’s most conservative province and also the only one that practices Sharia, under which non-Muslims can choose to be tried.

