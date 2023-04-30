Politics
Australian man accused of spitting on imam at Indonesian mosque
An Australian man has been charged with spitting in the face of an imam at a mosque in the Indonesian city of Bandung and could face more than a year in prison.
Indonesian police said Brenton Craig Abbas Abdullah McArthur, 47, was staying at a hotel right next to the Jami-al Muhajir Mosque.
In the early hours of Friday morning, he walked in and approached Imam M Basri Anwar at the pulpit, apparently to complain about the sound of Quran recitations being played over the mosque’s loudspeakers.
He then leaned forward and was captured by CCTV spitting in the imam’s face, while swearing repeatedly.
Police said they tracked him via his passport to Jakarta airport where he was about to fly home to Australia.
Indonesian news site Kumparan said McArthur was charged with Articles 335 and 315 of the Penal Code, which regulate unpleasant acts and insults, and now faces a jail term of up to one year and two months.
The website said McArthur denied the charges but was refuted by testimony from five witnesses.
“We took all available evidence and asked for statements from five witnesses,” Bandung Police Chief Kombes Budi Sartono told Kumparan News.
McArthur had since posted a video on his Instagram account claiming he was experiencing racism.
His video message read: “Stop crying your racist (sic) tears. I am a Muslim and this is just a racist (sic), threatening a bule (foreigner) and laughing behind a coward.”
Video footage from the mosque’s security cameras showed a man wearing a baseball cap approaching the imam inside the mosque. After speaking to her briefly, the man leans forward and spits in her face.
The imam backs up and runs away, and the man turns around and walks away.
Another Australian charged in Aceh
He is the second Australian to be arrested in Indonesia in recent days following an incident in the conservative province of Aceh.
Queenslander Bodhi Mani Risby-Jones, 23, was on a surfing holiday when on Thursday morning he reportedly left his room naked and chased and beat the people of a village.
Queenslander Bodhi Mani Risby-Jones is accused of going on a naked drunken rampage in Indonesia’s most conservative province. So what laws apply and what penalty does he face if found guilty?
He faces either two and a half years in prison if the injuries caused are minor, or up to five years in prison if the victims’ injuries are more serious.
Simeulue Police Chief Detective Mayyuhd said Risby-Jones would also be prosecuted for drinking alcohol, which is illegal for Muslims and non-Muslims in Aceh.
He will have the choice of being prosecuted under Shariah or provincial law in regards to alcohol consumption under Shariah, he would be whipped 40 times if found guilty.
Police said he would be held for up to 20 days while they investigate the case.
Aceh is the country’s most conservative province and also the only one that practices Sharia, under which non-Muslims can choose to be tried.
– ABC
|
Sources
2/ https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/world/489031/australian-charged-with-spitting-on-imam-in-indonesian-mosque
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump already wins the Republican primary
- Mann ki Baat led to popular movements: PM Modi
- Australian man accused of spitting on imam at Indonesian mosque
- A powerful American doctor killed in Sudan, “killed for nothing”
- Hollywood prepares for writers’ strike
- Saudi stock market gains on rising oil prices; Egypt falls
- Google Pixel Fold leaks again – this time we can see its tablet mode
- Sudan crisis: UK turns to sea rescue as fears of civil war rise
- Comedic actor Bill Murray considers perfect
- Men’s Tennis Drops to No. 23 UW-Whitewater in NJAC Championship Match
- Ariana Madix’s White House Correspondents’ Evening Dress
- Michelle Obama shows off her tambourine skills at a Springsteen concert