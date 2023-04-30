Trump already wins the Republican primary





Donald Trump inspires uncommon devotion among his most ardent supporters, which may mask a startling fact about his current political stance: Many, if not most, Republicans don’t want him to be their party’s next presidential nominee. presidency. To date, according to polling averages from FiveThirtyEight and RealClearPolitics, Trump has consolidated only half of the Republican primary vote, with the rest split between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and a handful of other alternatives. The figures suggest that despite the former president’s best efforts, half of his own party’s voters want to move on. What they can’t agree on is who should replace Trump as flag bearer.

If this sounds familiar, it should be. In 2016, Trump was repeatedly overtaken by the field of Republican candidates and hovered around 35% on the eve of the Iowa caucuses in February, which he then lost to Senator Ted Cruz. But as the campaign progressed, Trumps dedicated track of one-third of GOP primary voters was enough to propel him to victory over a divided group of opponents. He was greatly aided by their tactics or lack thereof. Instead of attacking Trump as a frontrunner, his rivals went head-to-head, hoping that Trump would crumble on his own and inherit his supporters. Rather than consolidating behind a single alternative to Trump, the other contenders fought state after state. Those infighting allowed Trump to pick up the most delegates, even though he never won a state with more than 50% of the vote until the New York primary on April 19. Soon Trump’s opponents were out of money and he was the presumptive nominee.

The primary did poorly for the GOP establishment and its professional politicians, who found themselves on the losing side of a hostile outsider takeover. Yet, as the 2024 election nears, the Republican Party looks set to repeat that pattern, with Trump heading for renomination amid a splintered field. The question is why.

A week ago, conservatives gathered at the spring kickoff of the Faith and Freedom Coalitions of Iowa, a prelude to the presidential campaign. For Trump’s challengers, the event provided an opportunity to pitch themselves to an influential electorate and explain why they should succeed the former president as the Republican nominee. But that’s not exactly what happened. Candidates who bothered to make the trip barely bothered to try to knock the front-runner off its perch, The New York Times reported. Their strategy seemed simple: avoid confrontation with the best-known and best-funded favorites, hope Mr. Trump’s attacks end or at least take down Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor who is second in most Republican polls, and hopes that outside forces, namely indictments, eliminate Mr. Trump. Indeed, the only candidate who drew any fire was DeSantis, who did not attend the rally, and ended up serving less as an alternative to Trump than as a human shield.

Trump enters the 2024 campaign with an array of new vulnerabilities that could be easily exploited by an ambitious opponent eager to appeal to the Republican primary electorate. You were cheated by Dr. Fauci and locked up the country, then lost to a doting old man in an election you claimed was robbed but proved powerless to stop the heist, they might say. Challengers like DeSantis could also point to national polls that show the Florida governor outperforming Trump in a matchup with President Joe Biden (who himself once seemed eligible for the nomination). While you and your hand-picked candidates in Arizona, Georgia, and Pennsylvania lost elections, I won them by historic margins in Florida.

Read: Just call Trump a loser

So far, none of this has happened. The arguments may be there, but no one important is presenting them. Instead, history seems set to repeat itself, with Trump poised to win fame against a divided field of opponents who refuse to confront him until it’s too late. It may sound disconcerting, but there are actually good reasons why no challenger wanted to fight Trump.

For starters, it’s easy to propose that Trump-skeptical Republicans unite behind a single theoretical candidate. It is much more difficult to find an actual candidate who can unite them. Ron DeSantis voters want something different from Nikki Haley voters, who want something different from Senator Tim Scott voters. In 2020, the Democratic Party solved a similar problem by turning to Biden to defeat emerging socialist Bernie Sanders. But Biden was a popular former vice president whom most factions found acceptable, if not ideal. No Republican Party candidate today has Bidens’ broad shoulders and innocuous appeal.

Likewise, Bidens’ success was made possible by his lock on a core constituency of the Democratic primary electorate: black voters. He lost heavily in the early primary states, but took 49% in South Carolina, backed by the full endorsement of House Whip Jim Clyburns. In the 2024 Republican primary, only one candidate has the demonstrated dedication of a key constituency, and that’s Trump with his base.

It’s also why tearing Trump apart is such an imposing prospect. While it’s true that there are new lines of attack that could work on today’s Trump, whoever is first to unleash them will likely suffer the brunt of the backlash from his supporters. No candidate wants to be first in the fray because turning on Trump can ruin their prospects, even if it opens up political space for others.

That’s why Republican pretenders have again fallen back on the hope that Trump will crumble on his own, and that outside forces – justice, the media, even old age – will rush in and take care of it. of the former president in their place. But Trump’s indictments won’t sway Republican primary voters who have already rejected them, and critical mainstream media coverage won’t persuade GOP loyalists who don’t read or trust him.

The hard truth that the Republican challengers have yet to grasp is that if their strategy for beating Trump is to hope someone else beats Trump for them, they are not serious alternatives to Trump. Similarly, expecting people outside the Republican Party to control the Republican Party is not a strategy; it is a surrender. The only actors who have a chance of altering the trajectory of the primaries are those with credibility in Republican politics, whether politicians or popular commentators. There’s no guarantee that confronting Trump will yield a different outcome, but refusing to do so guarantees him a downhill path to the nomination.

