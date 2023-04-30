Executing the direction of Jokowi, the government begins construction of the Tanah Abang railway station development





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Development development Tanah Abang Train Station, Central Jakarta starts today. Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said the program aims to increase the capacity of Tanah Abang railway station from 100,000 to 300,000 people per day. “Today we are building Tanah Abang so that it can triple its capacity,” he said at the Tanah Abang train station depot in central Jakarta on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Budi and Acting Governor (Acting) of DKI Jakarta Heru Budi Hartono attended the inauguration ceremony revolutionary development of Tanah Abang station today. According to Budi, the increased capacity of the station over an area of ​​about four hectares is in line with the directives of Indonesian President Joko Widodo alias Jokowi. The Head of State, he said, wanted infrastructure development to improve public services. In addition, it is planned that Tanah Abang station will become a transit area or transit-oriented development (TOD). This means that the Central Jakarta area not only serves trade at Tanah Abang market, but also provides access to workers in the office area around Monas and Jalan Thamrin. “The mobility of people in Jabodetabek was 1.2 million people in 2019, now it is approaching 1 million and that is certainly a large number. In the long term, we will increase the number of passengers that can be transported by this KRL to around 2 million a day,” Budi said. On the same occasion, Director General of Railways in the Ministry of Transport, Risal Wasal, explained that the station will be built with a main construction area of ​​12,000 square meters. Later, Tanah Abang station will have a two-storey building equipped with commercial buildings and support facilities as well as facilities for the disabled. Total value investment Tanah Abang station development has reached IDR 380.93 billion and is expected to be completed in December 2023. Meanwhile, the whole construction is expected to be completed in September 2024. Editor’s choice: Tanah Abang station will be transformed into a central station Follow the latest Tempo news on Google News, click on here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://metro.tempo.co/read/1720390/jalankan-arahan-jokowi-pemerintah-mulai-pembangunan-pengembangan-stasiun-tanah-abang The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos