“Thanks to Mann Ki Baat, mass movements have emerged”: PM in episode 100

Mann Ki Baat by PM Narendra Modi first aired on October 3, 2014 (File) New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the 100th episode of his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio address. The program featured guests who had appeared in previous episodes of the conference, with the Prime Minister interacting with them about the progress they had made. “Mann Ki Baat” is the reflection of the “Mann Ki Baat” of millions of Indians, it is the expression of their feelings, the Prime Minister said in his opening speech, thanking the people of the country for have made a huge success. “Mann Ki Baat has been a catalyst in triggering many mass movements, whether it’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ or ‘Catch the Rain’, Mann Ki Baat has enabled mass movements to gain momentum”, did he declare. “Mann Ki Baat presented stories of talented individuals in various fields, from promoting Aatmanirbhar Bharat to Make in India and space startups,” the Prime Minister said, adding that it gave him a solution to connect with people and was not just a program but a spiritual journey for him. “For me, ‘Mann Ki Baat’ has been about revering the qualities of compatriots,” Prime Minister Modi said. Mann Ki Baat first aired on October 3, 2014, the year the BJP came to power after the 10-year rule of the United Progressive Alliance, and Prime Minister Modi took charge. BJP-ruled states have made elaborate arrangements to celebrate the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat. The party will broadcast the Prime Minister’s radio address in its offices and kiosks. The Ministry of Tourism announced “100 Days of Action” to mark the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat. Activities include a design challenge for entrepreneurs to develop alternatives to single-use plastic items. BJP tweeted where everyone can listen to today’s “historic” Mann Ki Baat. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat is going global and reaching the century tomorrow. Don’t forget to witness this historic broadcast as the Prime Minister directly connects with people around the world,” the party said. The High Commission of India in London will also host a special screening of the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat Mann Ki Baat’s radio address has turned into an “inspirational platform” encouraging sustainable progress on themes that are central to India’s efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, a study supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the PTI news agency reported. PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat highlights government and citizen action in priority areas and in turn encourages listeners to establish or participate in change initiatives in their own communities, with the aim of having a lasting and lasting impact on the lives of people and the country. The radio show emphasizes the role of start-ups and small businesses in achieving a self-reliant India. It encourages people of all ages to take action to promote the social and environmental causes that matter most to them. Post a comment

