Reviews | E. Jean Carroll hits Trump

With just three days slipping into journalist E. Jean Carroll’s civil lawsuit against former President Donald Trump for assault and defamation, it’s risky to predict a verdict. As with a pleading before the Supreme Court, it is difficult to understand how arguments and testimony are received in the courtroom. But if it was a contest between lawyers, it would be a knockout, maybe day one. (Perhaps before day one, when Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina lost a second motion to exclude the testimony of witness Natasha Stoynoff, who alleges that Trump once pinned her to the wall and kissed her by force.)

On Tuesday, Trump, who has repeatedly denied the charges against him, did not, as expected, have the nerve to appear in federal court in Manhattan. (At the end of the day, Judge Lewis Kaplan chastised Tacopina for not conclusively stating whether Trump would testify.) Despite his refusal to appear, Carrolls’ attorneys can read his deposition in the docket. Moreover, his non-appearance tells the jury that Trump does not respect the court or them enough to show up.

The next problem for Trump: No juror who underwent a voir dire had ever attended a Trump rally, followed Truth Social, believed medical evidence of rape was necessary, or thought the passage of time rendered an allegation irrelevant. sexual assault less credible. Potential jurors were of different races, education levels and occupations. No MAGA or Proud Boys hat wearers in the peloton. (Of the nine, many said they watch mainstream media, another bad sign for Trump.)

Carroll had his team and Trump had his men. (You have to wonder if they couldn’t find a woman to defend him or if they’re playing straight for the misogynist votes among the six male panelists.)

Carroll’s opening argument was delivered by one of the judges’ former clerks, Shawn Crowley. (This team very smartly establishes their credibility with the judge.) They effectively guided the jurors through the alleged rape incident. MSNBC analyst Lisa Rubin (no relation) tweeted that Crowley was most compelling when he convincingly weaves the stories of Carroll and the other two accusers, Jessica Leeds and Natasha Stoynoff, into three women, one model, who follows Trump’s own statement on the Go to Hollywood tape.

In his opening remarks, Tacopina was belligerent and insulting. He called Carroll a liar to make money. He repeated Trump’s denial that he had raped Carroll. He called his trial an assault on justice. He said he wouldn’t call any witnesses on his behalf. (So ​​why not tell the judge that Trump is not showing up?) He was rude, obnoxious and disrespectful, a perfect spokesperson for his client.

Day two brought more misery for Team Trump. It started with Kaplan hitting Trump’s lawyers for a rant Trump posted on Truth Social accusing Carroll (again) of making up the charges. Kaplan told Trump’s lawyers that could open up a new source of potential liability.

Later that day, the judge again warned Trump’s lawyers that they better speak to their client, this time regarding a tweet from Eric Trump about Carroll’s trial. The judge hinted that other courts and laws (e.g. bullying is a crime in New York) could come into play.

I’m here because Donald Trump raped me and when I wrote about it he said it didn’t happen, Carroll started his testimony. He lied and ruined my reputation, and I’m here to try and get my life back. She then presented the alleged rape to the jury and explained in a completely believable way how victims of sexual assault do not come forward because they feel responsible and are ashamed or fearful of their attacker. The Post reported that Carroll explicitly described how he also forced her to have sex in the locker room before she managed to pull him away from her so she could flee the room. She added that her decision to go into the locker room with him still haunts her, choking up as she explained. She said she didn’t file a police report partly because she blamed herself.

She was also (rightly) worried that Trump and a fleet of lawyers would publicly attack her. Her description of the damage done to her reputation when Trump called her a liar was heartbreaking. The violence and the filth and the seedy language and people describing what they think I’ve done and why no one in the world would touch me because of my enormous ugliness they kind of overwhelmed the heartfelt letters that I received, she said.

At the end of a long, emotionally draining day, Carroll said in tears, I finally had my day in court and that’s it.

Carroll’s cross-examination began Thursday. Tacopina probably wasn’t the right guy to handle this. Gruff, demeaning and bossy, he scored few or no hits and frequently drew reprimands from the judge. Carroll freely admitted her memory lapses and tersely rebuffed her insinuations that she was in it for the money. In a way, his inability to remember details such as the date and day of the week made his story even more believable.

The more Tacopina harangued and argued with her, the more he seemed to prove his point: she had feared coming forward all these years because of the bullying and insults she knew how to endure.

As the day wore on, Carroll’s lawyer increased the number of objections, the more supported ones. It looked like Tacopina was just getting frustrated that he hadn’t shaken Carrolls’ credibility. At one point, the judge reprimanded him for arguing. He even asked Tacopina to move on.

The trial will resume on Monday. Carroll took the worst tricks lawyers can throw at him. She remains the calm, credible and somewhat sad and fragile figure that she was at the start of the trial.

