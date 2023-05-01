Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘limited private party’ revs up at JDS in HD in Deve Gowda territory

JDS is completely a “one family limited liability company”, PM Modi said.

Beluru, Karnataka:

Targeting both the Congress and the JDS in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called the parties a “sign of instability” and warned the people they could not afford to hand over the fortunes of the state in his hands.

Calling JD(S) the “B team” of Congress, he said the main objective of Congress and its leaders was to serve a family sitting in Delhi, while JD(S) is completely a “limited private party from a family”.

“This time Karnataka has decided to end the decades of ‘jod thod‘ (coalition) policy. Both Congress and the JDS are signs of instability. In all the states where congressional governments survive, its identity is due to the rivalry between its leaders. You (people) also see what is happening in Rajasthan and Chattisgarh,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Addressing a town hall meeting in Hassan district, he said: “People in these states have had enough, development has stopped. All Congressional election guarantees have become its lot of lies. There are internal divisions within Congress.”

Hassan is the home neighborhood of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and is a JDS stronghold. The JDS won six of the seven assembly seats in the district in 2018, while the BJP won one (Hassan segment) marking its first victory in the Vokkaliga-dominated district in the recent past.

Noting that the Congress JDS “B-team” is “dreaming”, the prime minister said he somehow wanted to win 15-20 seats and wanted a share of the “spoils”.

“In Karnataka, Congress and JDS show they are opponents. You can look at the statements of Congress and JD(S) leaders, before the 2018 assembly elections, they were cheating and the results elections were about to be announced, they had joined hands.Such show-off fights go on between Congress and JDS like WWF (entertainment wrestling)…even in Parliament, on every question, the JDS and Congress are together,” he said.

Every vote you cast for JDS will go to Congress, Prime Minister Modi charged, adding that voting for Congress means putting a “pause” on Karnataka’s development.

“Voting for Congress also means putting Karnataka in reverse gear. Karnataka cannot afford to give its wealth into the hands of Congress and JDS at any cost,” he said.

Stating that there is another “unique” link between the Congress and the JDS, the Prime Minister said: “The Congress of Karnataka will have to serve the family sitting in Delhi for 24 hours (around the clock), from the selection of Candidates for the selection of Chief Minister, whatever the decision, ask the Delhi family first, only those who surrender before the family can survive the Congress.

“On the other hand, there is a party in Karnataka – the JDS – which is completely a private limited liability company of a family. The big faces of this family will put all their strength to secure their families. Many headlines relating to the will be which member of the family has the upper hand, not what their agenda is for the people,” he said, ridiculing the Deve Gowda-led outfit.

While one party unit in Karnataka (Congress) engages in the service of a family in Delhi, the other party itself belongs to a family, Prime Minister Modi has said. In such a situation, the BJP is the only party that regards every common family in the state as its own, he said.

“BJP is thinking of and caring for your family…” he added.

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)