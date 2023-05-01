The level of public satisfaction with President Jokowi rose to 78.5





POS-KUPANG.COM, JAKARTA – The level of public satisfaction with the performance of President Joko Widodo’s government has reached its highest increase in the past nine years, at 78.5%. These are the results of the Indonesian Political Indicators Survey conducted from April 11-17, 2023 among 1,220 respondents with a margin of error of 2.9% at a confidence level of 95%. Investment Minister/Head of Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia credited success in suppressing inflation as a factor in public satisfaction with Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s performance . “This figure of 78.5% is the highest compared to other world leaders. (Narendra) Modi was the last 78% Bahlil said that Jokowi’s formula for suppressing the rate of inflation was not found in any book, including ordinary economic literature. He said a special instrument was needed, namely monetary at Bank Indonesia (BI), and implemented through monetary tightening policies, such as restricting the circulation of rupiah. “Incidentally, the way Pak Jokowi manages inflation is different from that in general, beyond the norm. In the past, through fiscal policy, by raising interest rates or lowering the rate from BI,” Bahlil said. He added that when inflation was 6%, Jokowi asked his staff to explain the sources contributing to inflation. Next, the President formulated a formulation that inflation control should not rely solely on Bank Indonesia regulations. Bahlil said Jokowi called on local governments to play a role in price control, participating in inflation control efforts. Jokowi then supported the local government, for example by subsidizing the logistics costs so that the price of shallots in the production centers of Brebes and Lampung soars. “That way, the price obtained in an area is relatively the same as the area where these basic needs come from. Prices are under control and stable,” Bahlil said. The Indonesian Political Indicator, a survey institution that records the level of public satisfaction with Jokowi, said the level of public satisfaction with the current president is the highest in nine years. . “As long as the indicators conduct a public satisfaction survey or Jokowi’s approval rating is the highest in history,” Indonesian Political Indicators executive director Burhanuddin Muhtadi said.

