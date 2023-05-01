Longtime rivals: Actuaries say Biden and Trump aren’t too old for office





When Joe Biden announced his intention to seek re-election in 2024 this week, it immediately sparked speculation about whether he could serve a full second term.

Most political pundits agree that at 80, age is one of Bidens’ greatest political vulnerabilities. If re-elected, he would be 82 at the start of his next term and 86 at the end of this one. Donald Trump, currently in pole position to win the Republican nomination, is not far behind: he would start a second stint at 78.

For American voters, a battle between the oldest candidates in history raises all sorts of special considerations, whether it’s whether either has the stamina for another four years as as Commander-in-Chief or what happens if his mental faculties weaken.

Yet perhaps the biggest problem of all is the non-negligible risk of them dying in service. If Biden were to win, Kamala Harris, his unpopular vice president, would be first in the line of succession, while Trump has yet to choose his running mate.

Nikki Haley, another Republican candidate, told Fox News this week: I think we can all be very clear and say with certainty that if you vote for Joe Biden, you really are counting on a President Harris, because the idea that ‘He would make it to age 86 is not something I think is likely.

All predictions are inherently uncertain, but a longevity modeling company projected that both candidates would likely live well beyond the end of the next presidency in 2029. According to Club Vita, actuarial data suggests that both men could have more than another decade ahead of them. two.

The company, which offers analytical services to insurers, said its US model suggested Biden had a life expectancy of an additional 11 years, bringing him to 91. Trump has another 14 years to wait, according to the model, meaning he would die at age 90. .

Model inputs include wealth, marital status, and employment. These key demographics for Biden and Trump put them in the same favorable categories for major factors, including addresses in the top category for life expectancy: Analysts used Trump’s Palm Beach address and home of Bidens in Delaware.

Erik Pickett, a New Jersey actuary for Club Vita, said a wide range of factors could prove his model wrong, from whether applicants are in a significantly different state of health than the average d a person with the same characteristics to the fact that presidents have access to higher quality medical treatment than the typical American.

A relatively high body mass index would also likely reduce a person’s life expectancy, Pickett said. According to the final medical evaluation conducted during Trump’s presidency in 2019, his BMI of 30.4 meant he was obese by official US government criteria.

The Club Vita model places applicants well above average. According to a life expectancy calculator provided by the US government’s Social Security Administration, the average American male born on the same day as Biden can expect to live another 8.5 years. For Trump, that number rises to 10.7.

I would say Biden and Trump are likely to have significantly higher than average life expectancies, for their age, because they have high socioeconomic status, access to the best health care in the United States, and they don’t smoke. not, Dana said. Glei, senior researcher at Georgetown University, who has authored articles on mortality.

The fact that neither smokes nor drinks alcohol is in favor of both candidates, the actuaries said, given that they are proven risk factors in a host of diseases ranging from heart disease to cancer and some forms of dementia. There’s also evidence showing that people who stay at work longer generally live longer, so that may also play a role, Pickett said.

The president will have access to the highest quality medical care and will remain physically, mentally and socially active while on the job, all of which are life-enhancing factors, Pickett added. But that will be at least partially counteracted by a high-stress environment and possibly greater exposure to external risk factors, he said.

Al Klein, principal actuary and consultant at Illinois-based healthcare specialist Milliman, said the biggest issues 1682902328 are health-related, citing cardiovascular health, current or recent cancer, and diseases affecting vital organs.

Age has played a significant role in previous White House elections, most recently in 1984, when Ronald Reagan, then 73, was campaigning for a second term and managed to spin the issue to his advantage during of a presidential debate.

I will not exploit, for political ends, the youth and the inexperience of my adversaries, he retorted when a facilitator raised the thorny question. He then beat Democrat Walter Mondale in a landslide and held the record for longest-serving U.S. president until Bidens won in 2020.

Speaking to reporters at the White House this week, Biden said it would be up to voters to judge whether I have it or not, adding: I respect them by watching it carefully. I would take a look at it too. I looked at it carefully before deciding to run. And I feel good. I feel excited.

Bidens’ political aides, in particular, have gone to great lengths to portray their boss as unusually active for a man his age. He is known to jog vigorously when near groups of journalists and would start most mornings with a workout.

Longevity experts say exercise is crucial. Georgetowns Glei said the best predictors of death in men aged 80 are physical function, whether the person is taking more than five medications, a diagnosis of heart disease, the number of hospital stays during the past year and exercise frequency.

Important questions for older people are: can you walk a mile, can you walk several blocks, can you jog a short distance… do you have difficulty climbing stairs? she says.

Trump is a self-described lover of American fast food and is believed to be a proponent of the battery theory, which holds that the body has a finite amount of energy that exercise can only deplete. He has chastised men his age for engaging in strenuous physical activity and argues that his campaign schedule, which at its peak saw him crisscross the United States to attend a series of hour-long rallies, shows that it has more stamina than standard.

The age difference is actually quite significant, said Samuel Preston, a sociology professor at the University of Pennsylvania. Trump being three and a half years younger equates to a 30% lower annual probability of death, he said. Although this advantage is somewhat offset by Trump’s higher BMI, he added.

Meanwhile, trying to portray Biden as an octogenarian exercise junkie is not without its risks. Last year, a video clip of him falling off his bicycle went viral and was later featured by voters in a focus group, suggesting they are very age sensitive.

For some voters, it’s not Bidens’ physical fitness but rather his mental acumen that is the biggest cause for concern. In his twilight years, a lifelong stutter became more noticeable in his tendency to mangle sentences.

It’s not just about surviving, dementia is a problem in older people, Glei said. For any older president, she added, people should be careful and look for signs of cognitive impairment.

In an interview earlier this month, Trump questioned Bidens’ ability to pursue a second term from a physical or mental standpoint, but denied it was a matter of age.

He added: I think they’re doing the age thing because I’m four or five years late, they say it’s a way to get Trump.

Bidens aides brushed off questions about his mental fitness. We’ve heard these types of attacks or remarks before, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said earlier this year. If you go back to 2020, they said the president couldn’t do it…and he beat them.

Video: Why 3D Printing is Critical to US Manufacturing Success | FT Movie

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/ad3a97fc-6394-471b-95b6-a46576808f4a The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos