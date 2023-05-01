Prime Minister Modi organizes a large roadshow resembling a mini Dasara procession in Mysuru





Amid the chanting of ‘Modi’ ‘Modi’ by the crowd, numbering more than a lakh, Prime Minister Narendra held a grand road show for over an hour in Mysuru on Sunday evening. The roadshow was like a mini Dasara procession, reflecting the culture and tradition of the region on the 4.3 km Raja Marga (Dasara procession route). Prime Minister Narendra Modi who arrived at Oval Ground (Athletics Ground) at Mysuru University at 6:15 p.m. by helicopter traveled in a closed vehicle from Kautilya circle to MUDA junction on Radhakrishna road, MUDA junction to circle Ramaswamy on JLB Road, Ramaswamy Circle to Gun House Circle on Chamaraja Dual Road. Also read: JD(S) is a family’s private limited party with no agenda: Modi in Karnataka linked to polls Later, he was traditionally welcomed amid Naadaswara tunes at the Gun House circle at the south gate of Mysuru Palace. He got into the BJP’s open campaign vehicle and started the roadshow at 6:28 p.m. BJP Senior Leader KS Eeshwarappa, MP Pratap Simha, MLA SA Ramadass welcomed him with a Mysore Peta and saffron silk shawl and a basket of 18 Mysuru delicacies/brands including incense sticks, Mysore sandalwood soap and others. The three leaders even joined him for the roadshow. PM Modi passed through Basaveshwara circle, Maharaja Sankrit Maha Patashala government and took the roadshow on the Jumbo Savari procession route via Sayyaji Rao road and concluded it at the highway roundabout at Bannimantap at 7:50 p.m. From there he traveled in a closed vehicle to Mysuru airport. The entire circle of Gun House has been specially decorated with rare photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, from photos from his childhood to his photos with his mother, illustrating his life journey and contributions. His several landmark photos, including his interaction with soldiers to wash the feet of ‘Paurakarmikas’, were exhibited there. In addition, some of these rare photos were also displayed at a few junctions on the route of the road show. The entire roadshow course was sealed off on either side with wire mesh barricades. These barricades along the entire route of the roadshow were wrapped in saffron fabric. BJP flags also flew along the route. Seating has been arranged at the Gun House Circle, Sanskrit Paatashaala Circle and near the Dufferin Clock Tower near the Devaraja Market. More than 14 cultural troupes performed at different crossroads. While artists performed Bharathnatya at Gun House circle, Chilipili gombe team artists performed near Devaraja Market, Dollu Kunitha team artists performed near KR Hospital, etc. Men wearing Mysore peta and a few women in traditional outfits including Kodava sarees greeted PM Modi at a few junctions on the stretch. A few were also dressed as Dr BR Ambedkar, Basavanna and others. Pavithra Chandru, who had come all the way from Gundlupet, was delighted to see PM Modi. Couple N Suresh Kumar and Jayasudha who had come with his 16 family members from Coimbatore to Mysore Palace were also delighted to see PM Modi.

