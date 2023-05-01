Joe Biden vs Donald Trump: The senior rematch





In a worrying sign for Democrats, the same survey showed that 70% of Americans, including just over half of Democrats, said they also don’t want Biden running again. Half of those who said Biden should not run again cited his age as a major reason.

Already the longest serving president in US history, Biden would be an unprecedented 82 at his inauguration if he were granted another term as commander-in-chief. He would be 86 after serving a second four-year term.

Biden dismissed the poll numbers this week, saying: The reason I’m running again is [we have] a job to finish.

He added that his age did not register with me and that it would ultimately be up to voters to decide whether he deserved another four years in the White House.

They are going to see a race, and they are going to judge whether I have it or not, said the president.

Back to playbook

Even though the Republican primary campaign is still in its early stages, Biden is already running against a Trump candidacy.

On Tuesday, he kicked off his fourth and final presidential campaign which he ran for president unsuccessfully in 1988 and 2008 before his victory in 2020 with a slick three-minute campaign video posted to social media. The highly produced video puts Trump front and center, underscoring the pivotal role the former president is likely to play in the upcoming election.

Narrated by Biden, it opens with smoky footage from January 6, 2021, when crowds of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol and disrupted certification of Bidens Electoral College victory. In a reference to Trump’s slogan, Make America Great Again, Biden warns of Maga extremists who he says are lining up to attack basic freedoms, including access to abortion and the right to vote .

Trump supporters storm the Capitol in Washington in January 2021 to protest Joe Bidens’ election victory. PA

The post echoed Bidens’ 2020 victory, as well as last year’s midterm elections, when Democrats defied expectations of a Republican red wave and retained control of the US Senate, as well as several governors’ mansions in key battleground states. It’s a playbook that many Democrats want Biden to repeat heading into next year.

Democrats are betting Bidens’ age will be less of a liability against a GOP they cast as Maga’s captive, says Amy Walter, editor of the nonpartisan Cook Policy Report.

There are signs that such a strategy can work. Trump has been blamed by many Republicans for their parties’ disappointing midterm performances, after most of his hand-picked candidates for statewide office in swing states did not managed to win their races.

Democrats are widely confident that with Trump leading a 2024 ticket, swing voters will fight for Biden again, even as the president stubbornly battles stubbornly low approval ratings. Just 43% of Americans approve of the work Biden is doing, according to an average compiled by Real Clear Politics.

But a Wall Street Journal poll taken earlier this month showed that among voters who disapprove of both the Trump and Biden presidencies, they prefer Biden by a sizable margin, 54 to 15 percent.

The most important thing is to ensure that this election is a choice and not a referendum, believes Matt Bennett, co-founder of Third Way, the Democratic think tank. Clearly [the Biden campaign] believes the choice will be Biden or Trump or a Republican Maga. I think it’s a very good bet.

But not everyone is convinced. Some warn that Trump has been underestimated before, most notably in 2016 when he shocked many by beating Hillary Clinton. They argue that in a sharply divided country where national elections are won on the margins, Biden still faces a tough re-election battle.

Democrats kind of want Trump to be the nominee, says Kyle Kondik of the nonpartisan Center for Politics at the University of Virginia. They are playing with fire to some extent.

A Democratic operative who asked not to be identified said: I really worry about the idea that armies that tend to fight the last war tend to lose the next.

There is a lot at stake, adds the person. I would like to continue four more years under the Biden administration. I just don’t know if we can achieve that.

Support from within

In the last election, Biden was not the Democratic Party’s immediate choice.

In early 2020, he came back from disappointing finishes in the key early voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada to win the South Carolina primary by 29 points. It forced a consolidation from a crowded Democratic field that included Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren, among others.

The success of Bidens’ primary bid stemmed in part from Democratic voters’ belief that he was the best-positioned candidate to defeat Trump.

This time around, he is expected to run without a real challenge for his party’s nomination. So far, the only two Democrats to launch long-term bids against him are Marianne Williamson, the self-help author, and Robert F Kennedy Jr, the anti-vaccine activist and scion of the Kennedy political family.

Leading progressives who may have previously opposed a Biden candidacy quickly endorsed his re-election this week. Sanders, who battled Clinton for the party nomination in 2016 in addition to his 2020 bid, said hours after Biden launched his campaign that he would forego another presidential race and do whatever I can. for the president to be re-elected.

Bob Shrum, a veteran Democratic strategist and professor of politics at the University of Southern California, said Sanders’ endorsement underscores how united the Democratic Party is behind Biden and in its determination to stave off another Trump administration.

Biden managed to throw the party and no one wants a Trump replay, or DeSantis showing up, Shrum says.

Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey and their children on stage to celebrate his victory as governor in 2022. Getty

Still, questions remain about Bidens’ age and his preparation for a grueling presidential campaign, especially one that involves criss-crossing the country while balancing the demands of the White House. Even Bidens’ allies acknowledge that the gaffe-prone president may have benefited in 2020 in part from pandemic constraints, which have limited travel and in-person campaigning.

Bidens’ age is already a central feature of Republican attack ads, and this week Nikki Haley, the former UN ambassador running against Trump for the Republican nomination, foreshadowed the likely tone of 2024 when she said in a television interview that was not likely. Biden would do it until age 86.

Many Democrats are quick to defend the president, saying that even though he is older, he has the mental and physical stamina for another four years in the White House.

A top Democratic donor, who asked not to be identified, slammed Biden’s argument against Trump, saying critics should recognize that on the eve of his 77th birthday, Trump isn’t much more younger than the holder.

I don’t understand… Donald Trump will be 78 on election day and Joe Biden will be 81, the donor said. Since when is there a huge difference between 78 and 81?

With about 18 months until Election Day, Democrats and Republicans are warning that a lot could change before voters head to the polls to decide whether to give Biden another term.

Some point to the uncertainty of the economic outlook, with many economists predicting a mild recession later this year and a looming crisis over raising the debt ceiling this summer, as potential pitfalls for the Biden campaign.

The White House will also want to see inflation fall further from its July-August highs as voters remain highly sensitive to the cost of living.

And Bidens supporters hope the benefits of massive investments in green energy and domestic manufacturing under his leadership will begin to produce political benefits; most Americans still give it low marks on the economy.

The legislation he was able to pass is really going to be a big deal for places like Scranton, it’s what America needs, it’s what families need, says city mayor Paige Cognetti of Pennsylvania where Biden was born. We need him to win a second term so he can continue all this work.

But for now, University of Virginia’s Kondik says Bidens’ strategy could already be boiled down to a saying the president often attributes to his late father: Don’t compare me to the Almighty, compare me to the Almighty. ‘alternative.

That might as well be the motto, says Kondik. To me, that’s Biden’s 2024 unofficial slogan.

FinancialTimes

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.afr.com/world/north-america/biden-vs-trump-the-seniors-rematch-20230501-p5d4it The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos