



Rumors are circulating on social media that former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is close to bankruptcy, with some claiming he owes £800,000. However, these claims are unverified and have been disputed by the former Tory MP Jerry Hayes, who said that while the scenario is possible, it remains unlikely. Johnson reportedly earned nearly $5 million over the past 12 months, including a $2.5 million advance for concerts. Political opponents have derided Johnson's money management skills, with Green Party spokeswoman Catherine Rowett suggesting he needs advice on managing a modest family income. Rumor has it in Westminster this week, with unverified claims circulating about the financial situation of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Some have suggested the polarizing politician is on the verge of bankruptcy, while others have cast doubt on those rumours. Boris Johnson grappling with bankruptcy rumors Reports of Johnson's financial troubles began circulating on social media earlier this week, with some suggesting he was in dire straits. Although outgoing BBC chairman Richard Sharp apparently tried to help her secure an 800,000 loan, rumors of Johnson's bankruptcy continued to spread. In the last 15 minutes, from two s, I have received reports that Boris Johnson is close to bankruptcy. | RS Archer Former Tory MP doubts claims but admits it could be possible While some were quick to believe the rumours, others doubted them. Former Tory MP Jerry Hayes, who sat in parliament for 14 years, said while it's possible Johnson is in financial trouble, it's unlikely. It has always been close to bankruptcy. The difference now, however, is that he is earning more than ever before. The allegation is therefore possible but unlikely. At the moment, anyway. | jerry hayes Earlier this year, Johnson reportedly received an advance of 2.5 million for his speaking engagements, adding to the significant income he has made since leaving Downing Street. He is estimated to have earned nearly £5million in the past 12 months, on top of his 84,000 backbench MP salary. Boris Johnson ridiculed by political opponents However, not everyone has been sympathetic to Johnson's financial situation. Catherine Rowett, spokesperson for the Green Party, took the opportunity to criticize the financial management skills of former PMs. Boris Johnson doesn't seem to know how to manage a modest family income. Some of us might be able to give him advice. He used to think that buying a new kettle would help. I'm sure we could offer better suggestions. | Catherine Rowet Although rumors about Johnson's financial situation remain unverified, they have certainly caused a stir in Westminster. Whether true or not, they serve as a reminder that even the most powerful politicians are not immune to financial hardship.

