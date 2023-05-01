Mann ki Baat – Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 100th episode of his monthly radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat’





In the 100th episode of ‘Mann ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the show had filled the “void” he felt after arriving in Delhi in 2014 and described it as an expression of the feelings of millions of Indians who assured him is never cut off from people. The landmark broadcast was an opportunity for Modi to walk down memory lane saying it was not just a program but a matter of faith and spiritual journey for him.

“Mann ki Baat has become a festival that celebrates the positivity of India and its people,” he said and added that he was filled with emotion from the thousands of letters he received from listeners. on its 100th episode. The prime minister said the program is a reflection of the “mann ki baat” of millions of Indians and an expression of their feelings. Whether it is “Swachh Bharat”, Khadi or “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”, the issues raised in “Mann Ki Baat” have become popular movements, he said. Modi said the monthly radio show, which mostly steers clear of politics, has become an important way to learn from others. “This program made sure that I was never cut off from you,” he said. During the 100th episode, Modi also had a phone conversation with some people who were featured earlier in the show for their unique initiatives. Noting that the program started on October 3, 2014 on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami, he said that it has also become a unique festival of kindness and positivity of fellow countrymen. Recalling that his mentor Laxmanrao Inamdar, one of the earliest RSS officials in Gujarat, always advised to “venerate” the good qualities of others, including rivals, Modi said “Mann Ki Baat” was a exercise to venerate the qualities of others and to learn from them. Modi said the program never let him stray from people and added that as Chief Minister of Gujarat, it was natural for him to meet and interact with ordinary people. “But after coming to Delhi in 2014, I found life here to be very different. The nature of the work is different, the responsibility is different, and you are bound by circumstances, security rigors and deadlines. In the early days, something felt different, there was a void,” he said. Fifty years ago, Modi said, he didn’t leave home just to find one day that it would be difficult to connect with people in his own country. “The same compatriots who mean everything to me. I couldn’t live apart from them. ‘Mann Ki Baat’ gave me a solution to this challenge, a way to connect with the common man,” said- he declared. “For me, ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is not a program, it’s about faith, worship or ‘truth’. Like when people go to worship God, they bring prasad. For me, ‘ Mann Ki Baat’ is like prasad at the feet of God in the form of the masses of the people,” he added. Noting that he has connected with people involved in inspiring journeys, such as planting trees, cleanliness, educating the poor, for decades, these countryman efforts have inspired him to continue to struggle, did he declare. Modi said, “The people we mention in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ are all our heroes who brought this program to life,” he said, addressing some of them. They noted that their work received a big boost after being mentioned by the Prime Minister. During the broadcast, a special message from UNESCO DG Audrey Azoulay appreciating the program was also broadcast. She also inquired about India’s efforts in education and cultural preservation, two issues Modi was frequently highlighted on during the program. Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders including Union ministers listened to Modi’s speech at different locations as the ruling party pulled out all the stops to make the 100th episode a mega exercise in public connection. The BJP had earlier said nearly four lakh sites would be set up for people to listen to the prime minister’s broadcast.

