Whistleblower fired from Trump’s Truth Social after handing over documents now earns $16 an hour at Starbucks





A former top executive at social media company Donald Trumps Truth who was fired for becoming a whistleblower is back to his daily grind as a $16-an-hour Starbucks barista.

It’s an honest day at work, Will Wilkerson told The Washington Post of his new gig in North Carolina.

Wilkerson, 38, has provided 150,000 emails, contracts and other internal documents to the Securities and Exchange Commission and investigators in Florida and New York examining Trumps Media and Technology Group.

Last year, the federally protected whistleblower claimed the Trump company had violated securities laws and said he could not remain silent as some of his honchos misled investors, including small shareholders loyal to the former president.

The company fired Wilkerson soon after, accusing him of concocting psychodramas, but declined to address his specific claims, according to the report.

Former Republican Congressman Devin Nunes, CEO of Trump Enterprises, has since sued Wilkerson for defamation in Florida circuit court, with Nunes claiming he suffered from anxiety, insecurity, mental anguish and distress emotional following comments from former workers.

Wilkerson was executive vice president of operations for the former president’s media company and co-founder of the Trumps Truth Social website.

He said Truth Social launched as a rival to Twitter was suffering from infighting and technical issues as executives vied for favor with Trump.

Will Wilkerson now works at Starbucks after being fired from Truth Social. The Washington Post via Getty Images

One day, you know, [Trump] would be in very, very good spirits, Wilkerson said. The next day he was reading something in the paper and just screaming, just livid. That’s who we were dealing with.

The emails Wilkerson eventually turned over to investigators included an exchange between the then-employee and his co-founder Andy Litinsky, who was allegedly fired as a reward for refusing to hand over some of his shares, worth million, to former Prime Lady Melania Trump, according to the outlet.

Trump acquired 90% of the company’s stock in exchange for the use of his name and involvement.

Wilkerson said after his layoff he applied for hundreds of jobs.

Starbucks called him back the day after he submitted his resume.

I love what I do, Wilkerson said.

I made the conscious decision. I knew the risks, especially when it came to retaliation, he said of his whistleblower actions. But I don’t think I could have sat down and been silent, even though I was amply rewarded for it.

I’m here and I’m not leaving, he told the Washington Post. In the end, you know, I just want to do what’s right.

Wilkerson is proud of the work he does at Starbucks.

Still, obviously, I’m not shouting from the rooftops here about my past and my status as a whistleblower, Wilkerson acknowledged.

If the SEC punishes the Trump company, Wilkerson could earn millions of dollars through the agency’s whistleblower rewards program.

Trump Media spokeswoman Shannon Devine, when asked about the Washington Posts article, said: This report lazily regurgitates already discredited hit stories, defamatory claims and false statistics about Truth Socials’ record traffic levels. .

Wilkersons’ whistleblower case is just another in a list of legal troubles for Trump as the former GOP commander in chief makes another bid for the White House.

Trump was recently indicted by a Manhattan grand jury for paying silent money to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.

He also faces investigations into the taking of classified documents when he left office and his role in the January 6, 2021 riots at the US Capitol.

Additionally, Trump is currently facing a civil lawsuit from Jean Carroll, who accused him of raping her in the spring of 1996.

Trump has denied wrongdoing in each case.

