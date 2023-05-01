Companies shouldn’t be shocked by China’s aggressive decoupling offensive

Chinese Communist Party Chairman Xi Jinping salutes after his speech above the burning portrait … [+] Chairman Mao Zedong above Tiananmen Gate during a ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party on July 1, 2021 Getty Images

China’s recent acceleration of economic decoupling from foreign companies operating in the country, exemplified by the broadening of the reach of its espionage law, has been shocked by the business communities in the United States and the rest of the G7 states. It shouldn’t have.

For decades, Beijing has been on a deliberate course to wean itself off foreign investment from some of the world’s most successful companies based in advanced industrialized countries, once Chinese state-owned or state-captured companies have appropriated or assimilated their technologies and production practices.

Indeed, China has made little secret of its intention to pursue such defensive decoupling strategy. Is it any wonder that the Chinese are proud of the fact that their country has become the factory of the world?

Yet Western businesses have been unable to resist the lure of the world’s second largest economy and most populous nation despite its strict adherence to communist politics. some innovative market-oriented reforms at play in the late 1980s and 1990s introduced by Deng Xiaoping.

It would appear that these companies either traded short-term gains for long-term losses; nave; or both.

In this context, it should come as no surprise that over the past decade Washington and other G7 capitals have not only advocated that their companies offense to proactively decouple from China, but also, especially in recent years, inducing them to do so through the public offering of financial incentives to relocate their facilities and reorient critical links in their supply chains out of China.

Truth be told, however, while China has taken a more offensive stance, companies in advanced countries and their governments have had to take a more defensive stance.

China’s transformation didn’t happen overnight

Anyone who watches governance in China or closely follows the arc of Sino-G7 trade relations over the past decade since Xi Jinping took office and hasn’t seen Beijing take a more strident stance has blinders on.

Far more statist than his immediate predecessors Hu Jiantau and Jiang Zemin under Xi’s watch, China’s economy is experiencing a secular slowdown. This is largely a consequence of Xi’s policies, which have intensified the inherent contradictions of China’s socialist market economic model, a “have-your-cake-and-eat-it-too” paradigm that has was launched in the late 1970s, which I wrote about earlier in this space.

The result? Xi has become increasingly uncertain about the prospects that, under his watch, the economic bicycle that China rides will run out of steam and collapse.

Certainly, maintaining the strength of the Chinese economy is essential in itself for Xi. More importantly, if the economy weakens, it could cause widespread social unrest and thus diminish Xi’s ability to hold the reins of power.

In fact, there have recently been a growing number of signs of Xi’s growing insecurity.

Several years ago, when there was a downtrend in the stock market, when many citizen-investors stood up because they were on the verge of financial loss, the government stepped in to replenish. It was a risky bet because it set a dangerous precedent and created moral hazard for Beijing.

Xis’ move to incapacitate several highly successful high-profile entrepreneurs, the most well-known of whom is Jack Ma, also reflects his concern about his diminishing standing in the eyes of the people, especially in the area of ​​economic well-being.

Last fall, at the last Party Congress, when Xi assumed his record third term as supreme leader, the group of men (there were no women) he appointed to his circle of innermost power is well known to remarkably pose no rivalry to it.

And, perhaps most telling of his insecurity was Xi’s about-turn at the end of the year to end his widespread lockdown regime to contain the spread of COVID amid rarely seen public protests and protests. outbursts of anger from Chinese citizens.

Foreign roles

External actions, particularly from the United States, have worked in Xi’s favor to step up his offensive stance on China’s economic decoupling from advanced-country firms.

US politicians maneuvering around Taiwan’s status stand out as a flashpoint for Beijing. Regardless of our views on Taiwan’s status and the logic of the China-US paradigm of one country, two systems, which has been the status quo since 1972, former President Nancy Pelosis visited the island in August 2022. and later meeting in California by her successor, Kevin McCarthy, with Taiwanese President Tsai Ingwen certainly fanned the flames.

The serious discussions underway in Washington over the past two years to establish a new regulatory body to screen direct investment by American companies had also not escaped Beijing. abroadestablished and potential transactions for their potential national security implications In in the United States, essentially a reverse version of the long-standing Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS). Indeed, it was no secret that US investment in China was one of the main targets of this proposal. This struck a chord with Beijing as Chinese investment in the United States, which has been substantial over the past decade, has often come under scrutiny by CFIUS.

At the same time, recently enacted US legislation establishing reporting requirements on the content of US companies’ supply chains potentially involving products originating from Xinjiang and imposing penalties if identified has been an irritant for Beijing, where it has vigorously opposed foreign states interfering in China’s internal affairs. business.

More recently, Beijing strongly opposed the communiqué issued by the G7 foreign ministers after their spring meeting in Japan, which currently holds the G7 presidency. A Chinese spokesperson accused the statement not only of grossly interfering in China’s internal affairs and maliciously smearing and discrediting the country, but also of being full of arrogance and prejudice against China.