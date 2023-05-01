78.5% of the public satisfied with the performance of Jokowi, the highest record





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Results of the survey conducted by the survey Indonesian Political Indicators from April 11 to 17, 2023 showed that 78.5% of the public said they were satisfied with the performance of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Indonesian Political Indicators executive director Burhanuddin Muhtadi said the public satisfaction score in the survey was the highest since Jokowi took office as president. “Let’s try to compare the last nine years, this time it’s the highest record approval President Jokowi,” said Burhanuddin, quoted on the Indonesian Political Indicator YouTube show, Monday (1/5/2023). The indicator noted that the level of public satisfaction with Jokowi had previously peaked in January 2022 at 75.3%. Meanwhile, the lowest point occurred in June 2015 at 40.7%. Read also: Indicators poll: Prabowo excels one-on-one against Ganjar or Anies When detailed, 78.5% of the public are satisfied with Jokowi’s performance made up of 15.8 percent who said they were very satisfied and 62.7 percent who were somewhat satisfied. Additionally, 19.2% of respondents said they were not satisfied, 1.1% were not satisfied at all and 1.3% did not know/did not answer. Based on Indicator Surveythere are two main reasons that make the audience happy with Jokowi’s performance. The survey showed that 40.7% of respondents were satisfied that Jokowi’s administration provided assistance to ordinary people. To read also: Confident that Jokowi supports himself, Ganjar: Already a color, the executives of the PDI-P Next, 21.8% of respondents also expressed satisfaction with the development of infrastructure during the Jokowi era. “Perhaps for some members of the middle class, President Jokowi, who often appears as a Santa Claus distributing aid on the road, may seem less positive, but for the general public, this is the advantage of President Jokowi,” Burhanuddin said. However, on the other hand, the survey also showed that 29.5% of the public were unhappy with Jokowi’s performance due to uneven attendance. “For those who don’t get it, the dissatisfied, there are those who say the aid given by the government is uneven,” Burhanuddin said. Also Read: Indicators Survey: Ridwan Kamil Is Top Vice Presidential Candidate, Even as His Winning Bid Is Down Other reasons that make the public unhappy with Jokowi’s performance are rising prices of basic necessities (24.9%) and problems with employment or unemployment (10.6%). This survey was conducted through face-to-face interviews with 1,220 respondents who were selected using the multistage random sampling method. Assuming a simple random sampling method, a sample of 1220 respondents has a tolerance for error or margin of error approximately ±2.9% at the 95% confidence level. Read also: Regarding the Direction of the Electoral Coalition 2024, Perindo: Ask Jokowi for the Direction

