Donald Trump Jr. slams DeSantis for his silence on Tucker Carlson





Donald Trump Jr. has slammed Republican Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida for not publicly commenting on the departure of former Fox News host Tucker Carlson from the conservative network.

“It’s been almost a week since Fox News fired Tucker Carlson and Ron DeSantis still hasn’t mustered up the courage to say a word about it,” Trump Jr. said in a Sunday post on Twitter.

Fox News announced that he parted ways with Carlson on April 24 in a statement that said the host’s last show aired on April 21. His departure has already had a dramatic impact on the network, and viewers in Carlson’s former timeslot have reportedly dropped by 50 percent.

Carlson’s exit came days after Fox News agreed to a $787 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems. The star expert also made headlines during the Dominion libel trial when legal documents released in the case revealed he said in private text messages from 2021 that he ‘passionately’ hated former President Donald Trump.

Donald Trump Jr. speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 23. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis delivers a speech at the Jerusalem Post conference at the Museum of Tolerance on April 27. Governor of Florida for not commenting on the shocking departure of Tucker Carlsons from Fox News. Joe Raedle, Amir Levy/Getty Images

In his Sunday tweet, Trump Jr. also accused DeSantis of being afraid of former House Speaker Paul Ryan, who sits on the board of Fox News’ parent company.

“We already know he flip-flopped on Ukraine because of his donors, so I guess it’s no surprise he’s afraid to cross paths with Paul Ryan and Fox,” Trump wrote in the post which garnered more than 2,000 responses at press time.

— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 30, 2023

Newsweek has reached out to DeSantis representatives for comment via email.

DeSantis is coming under increasing scrutiny from various factions of the GOP as he is believed to mull a bid for his party’s 2024 presidential nomination. He has also pushed back on criticism parts of the Republican Party for its feud and legal battle with Disney, as well as its recent signing of a six-week abortion ban in Florida.

Trump Jr.’s tweet calling on DeSantis to keep quiet about Carlson drew backlash from social media users.

Many of these online critics referred to Trump Jr.’s stance on the Bud Light boycott, where he tried to encourage people not to boycott the beer brand for his decision to partner with a transgender model.

“It’s been almost a few weeks since the Bud Light and Don Jr STILL issue has yet to find the courage to boycott Bud Light,” one Twitter user said.

Others questioned why DeSantis had to acknowledge the relationship between an employer and his former employee.

“Why does he need to comment on the fact that a talk show host was fired by his employer? I don’t need politicians’ opinion on the matter,” one person said in response. to Trump Jr.’s tweet. “There are many other pressing issues to focus on.”

Not everyone criticized Trump Jr.’s tweet, however, and some Twitter users praised him for bringing up the fact that DeSantis remained silent on the matter.

When news broke that Tucker had been ousted from Fox, dozens of top Republicans weighed in, including Trump Jr.

“Confirmed: Tucker Carlson to Fox News. OMG,” Trump Jr. tweeted at the time.

