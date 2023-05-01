‘JD(S) a one family private limited company’: PM Modi attacks Deve Gowda-led party in Karnataka





At a public meeting in Hassan district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took aim at both the Congress and the JD(S), calling them a “sign of instability” and warning the people of Karnataka not to not entrust the fortune of the state in their hands. He dubbed JD(S) “the B team” of Congress and claimed that the main objective of Congress leaders is to serve a family sitting in Delhi, while JD(S) is a “private party with limited liability from a family”. Modi urged the people of Karnataka to end the decades of “jod-thod” (coalition) politics, which has led to instability and stalled development in many states. He pointed to internal divisions within Congress and noted that wherever Congress governments remain, their identity is due to rivalry among their leaders, citing Rajasthan and Chattisgarh as examples. The Prime Minister accused JD(S) of dreaming of winning 15 to 20 seats and wanting to participate in the “loot”, adding that every vote cast in favor of JD(S) will go to Congress. He also called the show fights between Congress and JD(S), likening them to wrestling entertainment, and underscored their unity in parliament on every issue. Modi urged the people of Karnataka not to vote for Congress or JD(S) as it would mean putting a “pause” on the state’s development and reversing its progress. He stressed that voting for the BJP is the only way to consider every common family in the state as one’s own and ensure the continuous progress and development of the state. “In Karnataka, Congress and JD(S) are showing they are opponents. You can check out statements from Congress and JD(S) leaders, before the 2018 assembly elections, they were cheating , and the election results were about to be announced, they had joined hands.Such showoff fights continue between Congress and JD(S) as the WWF (entertainment wrestling)…even at the Parliament, on every issue, JD(S) and Congress are together,” he said. . The Prime Minister ridiculed the outfit led by Deve Gowda, saying that while one unit of the party (the Congress) engaged in the service of a family in Delhi, the other party itself belonged to a family, and the big faces of this family would put all their strength into securing their families, with many headlines concerning the party being which member of the family has the upper hand rather than their agenda for the people. “On the other hand, there is a party in Karnataka — the JD(S) — which is completely a family’s limited liability private party. The big faces of this family will pull out all the stops to secure their A lot of the headlines regarding the party will be about which member of the family has the upper hand, not what their agenda is for the people,” Prime Minister Modi added, ridiculing the Deve Gowda-led outfit. (With contributions from the Agency)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/latest/politics/story/jds-a-private-limited-party-of-a-family-pm-modi-attacks-deve-gowda-led-party-in-karnataka-379464-2023-04-30

