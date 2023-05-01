Olympic rower James Cracknell, 50, enters race to become Conservative candidate for Henley

Olympic rower James Cracknell has entered the race to become the Conservative candidate for Henley in the upcoming general election.

Cracknell, 50, said he would be ‘honoured’ to run for any seat, but the town of Oxfordshire has ‘a special place in my heart’.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist, pictured, has rowed from Henley since the age of 18 and is a member of the town’s prestigious Leander Rowing Club.

Cracknell said it would be a “humiliating honour” to represent Henley and he would seek local member selection.

“I rowed there from the age of 18, bought my first house in the town and had my first child when I lived there,” he told the Sunday Telegraph .

James Cracknell, 50, said he would be ‘honoured’ to run for any seat, but the town of Oxfordshire has ‘a special place in my heart’

He has pledged to focus on the region’s “challenges” if selected and elected, including “the lack of affordable housing”.

“Many of my fondest personal and professional memories come from my time at Henley.”

He has pledged to focus on the region’s “challenges” if selected and elected, including “a lack of affordable housing, job opportunities in the city and a railway line that does not is still not electric”.

Cracknell’s rowing success included winning gold at the 2000 and 2004 Olympics in Sydney and Athens.