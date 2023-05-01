Massive security breach during Narendra Modi rally in Mysuru, phone thrown at Indian Prime Minister’s convoy. Show





On Sunday April 29, a major security breach occurred during a rally in Mysore, Karnataka, where Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present. Video of the incident shows a phone being thrown at the leaders’ convoy. The incident happened during a roadshow in Karnataka, an electoral district. According to a PTI report citing police, the phone belonged to a Bhartiya Janta Party Modi employee, and she threw it away out of “excitement” and had no “malicious intent” towards the prime minister. At the time of the incident, the Indian Prime Minister was under the protection of detectives from the Special Protection Group (SPG). In the video circulating on Twitter and other social media platforms, the phone could be seen flying through the air and landing on the bonnet of Modi’s vehicle. The phone did not hit the Indian Prime Minister or his companions, and no one was injured in the incident. The incident was filmed by some of the rally attendees, and the video footage went viral on social media platforms. Police are currently investigating the case. Watch it here: Speaking to PTI, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Alok Kumar said that: “The Prime Minister was under the protection of the SPG. The lady (whose phone belonged) was a BJP employee. The SPG people came back to him later.” He added that ‘in the excitement it (the phone) was thrown away and she had no (bad) intentions but we are trying to find the lady as the phone was given to her by the SPG sleuths’. The Prime Minister then tweeted about the rally, thanking the people of Mysore for their warm welcome. The incident has raised questions about the security arrangements in place for prime ministers’ gatherings, which are usually attended by large crowds. Narendra Modi has also been targeted in the past, with at least a few instances of people throwing shoes at him during his public appearances. (With agency contributions) You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/india-news/massive-security-breach-at-narendra-modis-mysuru-rally-phone-thrown-at-indian-pms-convoy-587639

