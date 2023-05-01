Together with the workers, we move the nation forward





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) congratulations Labor Day International which drops on Monday (05/01/2023) via a number of social media accounts. Quoted from Instagram account @jokowiJokowi uploaded a poster with the words “Happy International Labor Day” describing the activities of workers in various sectors. In the uploaded statement, Jokowi said the economy is now recovering after stagnating due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The former mayor of Solo also spoke about the role of workers who he believes can move the Indonesian nation forward. “The global pandemic has collapsed, the economy is recovering. With workers who have been active since morning, we are building businesses, making families happy and moving the nation forward. With hard and skilled work our lives today will be better than yesterday“said Jokowi’s upload statement. Read also: Today 50,000 workers will demonstrate in front of Merdeka Palace and MK Building Indonesia’s Labor Day commemoration will be enlivened by events organized by a number of labor organizations and the Labor Party. Labor party chairman Said Iqbal said up to 50,000 combined masses of labor groups would attend the International Labor Day commemoration or Help THE. Among the labor groups that will participate are the Confederation of Indonesian Trade Unions (KSPI), Confederation of Indonesian Trade Unions (KSPSI), Confederation of Indonesian Trade Unions (KPBI) and Indonesian Farmers Union. Then there were masses of SPU, FSPMI, SPN, FSP KEP, FSP TSK, Farkes, FSP ISSI, FTPHSI, UPC, Jala PRT and other masses. “It has been confirmed, no less than 50,000 people will attend the International Labor Day or May Day commemoration in front of the State Palace and Constitutional Court (MK) building on Monday, May 1, 2023,” said said Said Iqbal. Kompas.comSaturday (4/29/2023). Read also: There is industrial action, Central Jakarta police advise residents to avoid Jalan Merdeka Barat at the horse statue roundabout Said Iqbal said, action Help will begin at 09:30 WIB until 12:30 WIB. Besides Jakarta, the action Help will also be conducted simultaneously in 38 provinces of Indonesia. Said revealed that there were 7 demands presented in the action Help 2023, namely: Repeal the Omnibus Law No. 6 of 2023 regarding job creation Unplug Parliamentary threshold 4 percent and Presidential threshold 20% for undermining democracy Approve the draft law (RUU) of the DPR and the protection of domestic workers. Reject health bill Agrarian reform and food sovereignty, rejection of land banks, rejection of soybean rice imports and others Vote for a pro-Labour, pro-worker presidential candidate. The illegal Labor Party formed a coalition with the political parties that passed the Ciptaker Act thrilled outsourcing and refuse low wages (HOSTUM). Read also: Focal points for labor action on May Day today in Jakarta

