Erdogan and his rival draw large crowds ahead of May 14 vote





AgAFP ISTANBUL: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his main opponent staged massive rival rallies on Sunday, setting the stage for a deadly battle in the final two weeks of the Turkiyes’ election campaign. The veteran Turkish leader filled a central square in Ankara that can hold a few hundred thousand people with flag-waving supporters, showing no signs of illness which sidelined him for three days this week. Are we ready for a landslide victory? Erdogan, draped in a scarf from the Turkish capital’s main football club, asked the cheering crowd. On May 14, our nation, God willing, will eliminate them from the political scene, he said of secular leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu and his six-party opposition alliance. The 69-year-old president has recovered strongly from what has been described as a digestive problem ahead of one of the most important Turkish elections in its post-Ottoman history. The disease has shaken Erdogan’s strongman image, which he has cultivated over two decades of economic booms and busts, social transformation and a crackdown on dissent. As you know, I was sick recently and from every house people were praying for me, Erdogan told the crowd. I try to be worthy of these prayers. Kilicdaroglu, 74, and his multifaceted alliance present Erdogan with the toughest electoral challenge since the Islamic-rooted party of Turkish leaders first came to power in 2002. Erdogan became prime minister a year later, consolidating control as a powerful president under a new constitution in 2018. The upcoming vote is too close to announce and is likely heading for a second round on May 28. Kilicdaroglu and his allies fanned out across the country, staging daily events that are beginning to be covered by the pro-government media that dominates Turkey today. He staged a similarly massive rally along the embankment of the opposition-controlled Aegean city of Izmir, where Erdogan drew slightly smaller crowds on Saturday. These elections are elections to rebuild our democracy, said Kilicdaroglu, a former civil servant to the cheering crowd after taking the stage with his wife, Selvi. We will bring peace to this country, I will bring brotherhood to this country, Kilicdaroglu said. The massive turnout is a sign of the huge Turkish interest in the election, which turned into a referendum on Erdogan’s regime. His party also risks losing control of parliament, which it holds thanks to an alliance with an ultra-nationalist group. In 2019, Erdogan lost historic municipal votes in Ankara, Istanbul and Izmir Turkiyes, three of the largest and most economically powerful cities. But his decision to campaign in all three hints at the tight nature of the vote. Ankara has a huge responsibility, Erdogan told the crowd.

