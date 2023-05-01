Priyanka Gandhi reacts to PM Modi’s statement on verbal abuse





Priyanka Gandhi | Karnataka: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sunday reacted to Statement by Prime Minister Narendra about verbal abuse, saying such attacks must be taken in their stride in public life, and advised him to learn from his brother Rahul Gandhiwho “is ready to take a bullet for the good of the country”. Target the Congress on his party president The “venomous snake” by M Mallikarjun Kharge smears him, Means PM said on Saturday that so far the party and its leaders had hurled different types of abuse at him 91 times. AT public meeting here in Bagalkote district, SP. Vadra, commenting on the Prime Minister’s statement, said: ‘At least they (91 abuse cases) fit on one page; if you look at the abuse they are doing to my family and if we start making a list, we will publish book after book about it”. “It’s strange what I’ve been seeing for two or three days. I have seen many prime ministers, Indira ji (Indira Gandhi), who took bullets for this country. I saw Rajiv Gandhi, he sacrificed his life for this country. I saw PV Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh working hard for this country,” she said. “But he (Modi) is the first prime minister I saw, who comes in front of you and shouts that he is mistreated. Instead of listening to your grief, he comes here and tells you about his (problems). Mocking Prime Minister Modi, she said someone in his office had compiled a list not of the people’s problems, but of those who had repeatedly abused the prime minister. “To have courage, Modi-ji. Learn from my brother Raoul Gandhi. My brother says he’s ready to take a bullet for the good of this country, not just for abuse. My brother says he will stand up for the truth whether you abuse, shoot or stab with a knife,” SP. Vadra said. “Don’t be afraid of Modi ji, it’s public life and you have to put up with such things. You have to have courage and move forward,” she said, adding, “Now that I speak to you, let me tell you, if you learn one more thing, it will be good: listen to the voice People “. Next story: Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shri Narendra Singh Tomar today listened to the 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ presented by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, along with the common people from Badnagar village of Ujjain district in Madhya Pradesh.

Congress Secretary General Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday reacted to Prime Minister Narendra’s statement on verbal abuse, saying such attacks should be accepted in their wake in public life, and advised him to learn from his brother Rahul Gandhi, who “is ready to take a bullet for the good of the country”.

Nine people have died and several have fallen ill after a gas leak incident in the Giaspura area of ​​this Punjab district on Sunday, police said.

A Delhi court adjourned the hearing in the Shraddha Walkar murder case to May 9 on Saturday.

Fact Check, a viral image claiming the chain-link locks on the tomb are from Pakistan has recently been circulating on social media, which turned out to be FALSE! You can now get the latest stories from IndtodayonTelegramevery day. Click the link to subscribe. Click to follow IndtodaysFacebookpageandTwitterandinstagram. For all the latest updates from Hyderabad News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indtoday.com/priyanka-gandhi-reacts-statement-of-pm-modi-about-verbal-abuse/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos