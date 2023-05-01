Britons are having a ‘nervous breakdown’ over immigration, says Albanian PM





Edi Rama speaks at a press conference. File / Reuters Albania’s prime minister says Britain is in such a ‘bad, bad shape’ over the Channel migration crisis that government ministers are resorting to blaming his country ‘for feeling like they have more muscle.” Edi Rama told the Delphi economic forum in Greece that he believed Britain was suffering from a “nervous breakdown” over immigration. “They’re in such a bad place, the poor Brits, that they have to pick on the Albanians to feel like they still have muscle,” Rama said. “No problem. We have great respect for Britain and for what Britain stands for and for British history and culture, so we will support them until they have overcome this situation. “We used to think in terms of, ‘Wow, the Brits are talking badly about us.’ So what? It’s not our problem. It’s their problem.” Rama added, “We fought against [rhetoric used against its citizens] and now we see that they have calmed down a bit. But they are going through some sort of nervous breakdown as a country, so we have to understand them. “It’s not something we can’t understand, we have to understand them. They’ve lost a lot of their bearings and they’re in a really bad, bad place. The UK is facing a backlog of 140,000 cases through its asylum system, which ministers have admitted is “broken”. Last month, Rama denounced the “shameful” way in which Suella Braverman had recently singled out migrants from her country, after the interior minister referred to “Albanian criminals” while addressing parliament. The Cabinet minister also said Albanians should not seek asylum in the UK as they come from a ‘safe country’, with Rama saying the row marked a ‘very low point’ in relations between the two country. Earlier this week, Braverman said migrants crossing the Channel in small boats had values ​​”at odds” with British standards and were linked to “increased levels of crime”. “I think people who come here illegally have values ​​that are at odds with our country,” she said. “We see increased levels of crime when it is linked to people who have come on boats, linked to drug trafficking, exploitation, prostitution. “There are real challenges, which go beyond the migration issue of people coming here illegally. We need to make sure we put an end to boat crossings. The Independent

