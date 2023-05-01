One in five young people in Chinese cities are unemployed. Beijing wants them to work in the fields



hong kong

CNN

—



As the unemployment rate among China’s youth soars, the country’s wealthiest province has proposed a highly controversial solution: send 300,000 unemployed young people to the countryside for two to three years to find work.

Guangdong, the manufacturing powerhouse that borders Hong Kong, said last month it would help university graduates and young entrepreneurs find work in the villages. He also encouraged young rural people to return to the countryside to seek work.

The announcement follows President Xi Jinping’s call last December for urban youth to seek jobs in rural areas in a bid to revitalize the rural economy, echoing a previous campaign launched decades ago. by former leader Mao Zedong in which tens of millions of urban youth were effectively exiled to remote parts of China.

Guangdong’s plan, which was widely criticized on social media, coincided with the urban unemployment rate among 16-24 year olds soaring to 19.6%, the second highest level on record.

This translates to around 11 million jobless young people in Chinese cities, according to CNN’s calculations based on the most recent data available from the National Bureau of Statistics. (China only publishes urban employment figures.)

The youth the unemployment rate could rise further as a record 11.6 million university students are expected to graduate this year and seek employment in an already crowded market.

If previous Covid-19 protests reveal anything, it’s that large numbers of angry, well-educated young people in Chinese cities could present big problems for the ruling Chinese Communist Party, said researcher Alex Capri. to the Hinrich Foundation, referring to the protests. in November 2022.

Scattering them into smaller villages in the countryside could mitigate that risk and potentially help reduce income disparities between China’s Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities and the country’s poorer regions.

Rise in unemployment among young people is largely the result of China’s economic slowdown.

The now-defunct draconian Covid policy has dented consumer spending and hit small businesses hard over the past three years. A regulatory crackdown on the internet, real estate and education companies has also hurt the private sector, which provides more than 80% of China’s jobs.

Young Chinese have been the most educated for decades, with record numbers graduating from colleges and vocational schools. But they also face a growing mismatch between their expectations and the opportunities as the economy slows dramatically.

Frustrated by growing uncertainties and a lack of social mobility, young people are increasingly losing hope that a college degree can bring the same returns as once.

Kong Yiji, a famous literary figure from the early 20th century, has been one of the most popular memes on Chinese social media since February. Kong was a highly educated man living in poverty because he was too proud to do manual labor.

Young university graduates joke that they have been trapped by their education and stuck between difficult choices: pursue a white-collar career and risk unemployment or take off their scholarly robes and take a blue-collar job they hoped to avoid through education.

Chinese students, exhausted by pandemic shutdowns and concerned about China’s ever-changing model of state capitalism, are beginning to realize that a degree may not improve their social standing, or lead to other guaranteed benefits , said Craig Singleton, senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

So not only are Chinese students over-educated to meet the current needs of the Chinese workforce, but they increasingly believe that these skills will not be valued tomorrow.

The Kong Yiji meme is the latest trend on social media depicting disillusioned young people rejecting hustle culture for simpler lives. Other popular buzzwords include stay flat and let rot.

Authorities, worried about the discontent expressed by the memes, banned Kong Yiji’s hashtag. Last month, they also censored a viral musical parody with highly sarcastic lyrics about the literary character.

State media seem to blame the lack of jobs on young people themselves. Since the Kong Yiji meme went viral, they have published a series of articles criticizing young people for being too picky about jobs and urging them to put aside their pride and do manual labor.

In a post published last month on its official WeChat account, the Communist Youth League called on young college graduates to take off their scholarly robes, roll up their pants and walk away. to the fields.

But the articles have drawn even more ire from unemployed young people online, who blame authorities for not creating enough jobs.

Students go to college to avoid blue-collar jobs. It’s not [being] picky, said John Donaldson, an associate professor at Singapore Management University.

Students would not need to make the sacrifices of college, while a good vocational education or even just a high school education would suffice.

Analysts point out that Xi’s rural policy could also be aimed at tackling the kind of widespread youth unemployment that could trigger social unrest.

At the end of November, thousands of demonstrators, many of them young people, demonstrated in cities across China against his zero Covid strategy, with some daring to openly call for Xi’s impeachment.

Following the protests, the Chinese government abandoned its zero-Covid policy in a sharp about-face that also came in the face of significant economic challenges.

All governments should care about disaffected youth primarily because it’s a betrayal of social mobility, but also because young unemployed or hopeless youth can foment unrest, said George Magnus, associate at the China Center for Oxford University.

This would be particularly sensitive in China, where it would also undermine the required respect for Xi Jinping’s thought and social stability.

Many social media users have expressed discomfort with the similarities between Xi’s policies and the previous campaign launched by Mao between the 1950s and 1970s.

During the Down to the Countryside movement, many of the tens of millions of urban youth sent to rural areas lost opportunities for higher education and were dubbed by historians as China’s lost generation.

Xi’s policy echoes Mao’s, Magnus said. But he doubts that today’s generation of young people will meekly accept this policy.