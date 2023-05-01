PKS urges President Jokowi to repeal job creation law due to workers’ misery

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) urged President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to revoke Act Number 6 of 2023 regarding the stipulation of Government Regulation (PP) Number 2 of 2022 regarding job creation to become law.

The reason is that the PKS considers the law to be miserable employee. In fact, according to the Central Statistical Agency (BPS), Indonesian workers totaling 135.3 million should be given priority in the country.

“The PKS DPP has also expressed its position and urged President Joko Widodo to revoke Law Number 6 of 2023 concerning the stipulation of Government Regulation Number 2 of 2022 concerning job creation to become law,” said said DPP PKS Labor Sector Vice President Indra. during a press conference at the DPP PKS, Monday (05/01/2023).

Besides Job Creation Act, PKS also requested the repeal of several other regulations. This is because they believe that various laws and regulations are not in favor of workers or employees worker.

According to the records of the labor sector of PKS, workers or laborers who number in the hundreds of millions are marginalized, marginalized, and their position is increasingly pressed and increasingly miserable.

Indra said, Job Creation Act and the various implementing regulations that Jokowi touts in order to be able to create jobs and improve the well-being of workers, in fact make the oligarchs happy. It makes workers or laborers miserable.

“The Job Creation Act actually provides more space for the presence of foreign workers, a low wage policy, easier dismissals, reduced severance pay and outsourcing (outsourcing) which has grown tremendously,” Indra said.

“Then contract workers are increasingly expanded and their terms are extended, union entities are weakened and various other things that make workers’ positions even tighter, more difficult and even more miserable,” he continued. said.

As for several regulations that are urgently needed for repeal, namely Government Regulation Number 34 of 2021 regarding the use of foreign workers. This rule is supposed to facilitate the entry of foreign workers (TKA) when many people are unemployed.

Next, PP No. 35 of 2021 regarding fixed-term employment agreements, outsourcing, working time and rest time and termination of employment.

This PP is seen as facilitating layoffs, reducing severance pay, expanding outsourcingextending the duration of labor contracts and weakening the entity of the union.

Next, government regulation number 36 of 2021 regarding wages, which contains the low wage policy.

Finally, the Regulation of the Minister of Manpower Number 5 of 2023 concerning the adjustment of working time and wages in certain export-oriented labor-intensive industrial enterprises affected by the changes in the global economy, which legalizes wage deductions of up to 25%.

On the other hand, PKS also requested President Jokowi to strictly enforce the law on various labor standards.

Next, keep the election promise about work, namely the election promise of decent work, decent wages and a decent life.

“Deliver on campaign promises for decent work, decent wages and a decent life. Introduce harmonious and fair industrial relations. Issue regulations that provide legal protection and justice for drivers online, and provide adequate protection for Indonesian migrant workers,” Indra said.

