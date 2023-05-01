Asif challenges Imran to organize protests – Newspaper





GUJRAT: PML-N leader and federal defense minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif dared PTI leader Imran Khan to go to protest rallies so the federal government could walk out of negotiations, saying every political step by Mr. Khan over the past year has failed like a failed film.

Addressing a press conference in his hometown of Sialkot on Sunday, Asif said Imran Khan had organized at least three long marches last year, but they had all failed.

He submitted resignations from the National Assembly, then began to call for their rejection and then dissolved the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies. Now, speakers from these two assemblies have tabled petitions calling for the restoration of these assemblies, Asif said, expressing surprise at the moves by the PTI leader and his party leaders.

Every political move of Khan only benefited the ruling coalition instead of paying dividends to the PTI as the PTI leadership abused its previous enablers. It should be a revelation to his new enablers that how this man (Imran) treats people after getting benefits from them, the Federal Minister said.

Referring to a recently leaked audio conversation involving the former Chief Justice’s son Saqib Nisar, he said the audio revealed the pollution in the mind of the then Chief Justice of Pakistan against the Prime Minister of the time, Nawaz Sharif. He blamed the link between the then judiciary and the PTI-led administration for the chaos, causing economic losses to the country.

Criticizing the councils of the judiciary for the talks between the political parties, Khawaja Asif said with all due respect, the judiciary had adopted the role of a Panchayat instead of delivering verdicts according to law and the constitution which was its real role.

Responding to a question, the PML-N leader said that the timing of Nawaz Sharifs’ return to the country would play a vital role in politics and that the PML-N would decide on the appropriate time for the return of its supreme leader. However, he indicated that Nawaz could return before the October elections this year.

Mr Asif slammed former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi for ending his lifelong affiliation with the Muslim League to become the chairman of the PTI, as Imran Khan called him the biggest dacoit in the province, while Mr. Elahi often took on the establishment and military command for changing Mr. Khan’s diapers.

The Federal Minister said that some elements in Punjab had bought USD at Rs 300 in the recent past, indicating how much public money had been looted and then transferred to Spain.

Responding to another question, he predicted that the budget for the next fiscal years would be favorable to the public with relief for the salaried and poor classes as economic conditions would improve after financial aid from some friendly countries. He said the government had fulfilled all the conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which would hopefully release the tranche as well.

Posted in Dawn, May 1, 2023

