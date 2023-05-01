Chinese local governments are stuck with a neighborhood watch bill

Cash-strapped local authorities in China are struggling to downsize due to Beijing’s demands for greater security and surveillance of its citizens.

Local authorities have in recent years hired millions of people to collect information on residents, identify security risks and communicate state policy as President Xi Jinping tries to tighten control over society.

Those same authorities also reported the biggest drop in tax revenue in decades last year as Beijing’s zero Covid policy stifled growth and forced them to pay for mass testing and quarantines.

Their incomes have been hit hard by a housing market crash. Land sales account for about a quarter of all revenue for local governments, which are responsible for everything from roads to health care and education.

As a result, local authorities are under pressure to cut staff and cut costs. The state Council, Chinas cabinet, last month unveiled plans to cut its workforce by 5%, a signal for cities and provinces to follow suit.

There’s a conflict between having fewer government employees and scrutinizing every citizen more closely, said Ming Xia, a political science professor at the City University of New York.

Official data shows that the number of government employees with full benefits was 46.5 million at the end of 2021, up 10% from 2016. Departments reported annual salaries of 6, 3 billion Rmb ($911 billion) in 2020, up 37% from 2016. .

Such spending is hard to cut, the Chinese Academy of Fiscal Sciences, a think tank under the Ministry of Finance, said in a report released this year.

In recent years, China has gone to great lengths to place communities under government surveillance. Efforts became urgent during the pandemic when tough Covid-19 control measures, including frequent lockdowns and mass PCR testing, required a large workforce to implement.

President Xi’s move to strengthen grassroots governance means we need many more community workers despite a tight fiscal budget, a CAFS researcher said.

Local governments have recruited more than 4.5 million network managers and community inspection liaison officers since 2018, according to official statistics. These officials work on everything from gathering public opinion to reporting criminal and corrupt activity in a given neighborhood or even residential building.

I keep the government and people in my building informed about each other, said a grid manager in the central city of Wuhan.

This basic governance overhaul has made it difficult for local authorities to ax people. The authority doesn’t think people can govern themselves, said a Shanghai-based scholar and former civil servant. This forces the government to grow to be able to cope with an increasingly complex society.

With this in mind, many cities have continued to grow their contract workforce despite their tight budgets.

In southwest Chongqings Yongchuan District, where land sales fell more than 10 percent last year, the local authority this week advertised 196 network manager jobs to build a modern governance system. .

We are unable to reduce staff despite tight budget, an official told Yongchuan.

Some cities are so short of money that they have had to downsize. The northeast city of Harbin, where land sales fell 80% last year after falling 20% ​​in 2021, said in March it planned to get rid of contract workers in five years to reduce administrative costs.

The city of Shiyan in the central province of Hubei said this month that it had laid off 9% of government contractors, saving Rmb 15 million a year.

We need to implement the [central governments] requirement to live a frugal life, Shiyan’s institutional organization office said in a statement.