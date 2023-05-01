Politics
How President Jokowi commemorates Labor Day on May Day
President Joko Widodo participated in the commemoration of Labor Day, May 1, 2023. Jokowi uploaded a Labor Day poster on his social media.
Accessed Monday, May 1, 2023, Labor Day poster uploaded Monday, May 1, 2023, morning. The poster shows various work activities. From construction workers, waiters in restaurants, photographers, cafe waiters, workers busy with laptops, construction workers, cleaners, logistics, farmers, food vendors, to to motorcycle taxis online.
In the center of the poster is a Happy International Labor Day greeting. “The global pandemic has collapsed, the economy is restarting. With workers who have been active since morning, we are building businesses, making families happy and moving the nation forward,” Jokowi said in a statement on his upload.
“With hard and skilled work, our lives today will be better than yesterday,” he continued.
The post has been liked over 187,000 times. Netizens commented on a variety of things, from serious to comments looking for an orange cat lying on the table.
labor day theme
Indonesia has commemorated Labor Day as a national holiday since the era of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono in 2013.
This policy follows the ratification of ILO convention number 81 on freedom of association during the time of President BJ Habibi. Whereas before, Labor Day was banned under President Suharto.
Meanwhile, this year, the ILO World Labor Organization has set a theme, namely World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2023 or World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2023 .
The ILO is also emphasizing solidarity and collaboration of various sectors, to overcome the challenges facing workers after the COVID-19 pandemic.
