Suspected Islamic State leader killed in Syria by Turkish intelligence agency, Erdogan says





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Reuters file

According to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, an operation carried out by the Turkish intelligence agency MIT resulted in the death of the alleged commander of the Islamic State group in Syria. He said on television, using the Arabic abbreviation for the Islamic State group: "The alleged leader of Daesh, code name Abu Hussein al-Qurashi, was neutralized in an operation carried out yesterday (Saturday) by MIT in Syria". On November 30, the Islamic State announced the death of Abu Hasan al-Hashimi al-Qurashi and the appointment of Abu Hussein al-Qurashi as his successor. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's main rival defends Kurds ahead of vote US helicopter raid kills senior ISIS operative in Syria Turkish intelligence agents and local military police in Jindires, in the northwest region of Afrin, cordoned off an area on Saturday, according to an AFP correspondent in northern Syria. Residents told AFP that an operation had targeted an abandoned farm that was used as an Islamic school. Turkey has deployed troops in northern Syria since 2020 and controls entire areas with the help of Syrian auxiliaries. The United States carried out a helicopter raid in northern Syria in an operation in mid-April, saying the Islamic State group had planned attacks in Europe and the Middle East. US Central Command said it killed a senior IS group official during the operation. They called him Abd-al Hadi Mahmud al-Haji Ali. Suspected Islamic State fighters killed at least 41 people, including 24 civilians, on April 16 in Syria. In the first week of April, US forces said they killed an IS group leader responsible for planning attacks in Europe, naming him Khalid Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri. While at the height of its power, controlling entire swaths of Iraq and Syria, the IS group claimed responsibility for a series of attacks in Europe. In October 2019, Washington announced that it had killed IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi during an operation in northwestern Syria. Despite being driven out of much of the territory it once controlled, the Islamic State group continues to launch attacks in Syria.

