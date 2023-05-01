BBC chairman resigns over loan to Boris Johnson

LONDON — BBC Chairman Richard Sharp announced his resignation on Friday after an investigation found he broke rules for not disclosing his involvement in securing a loan for the Prime Minister of the time, Boris Johnson.

The controversy surrounding Sharp’s appointment to one of Britain’s most prominent roles had put pressure on Johnson’s successor, Rishi Sunak.

A week ago, Sunak lost his deputy prime minister, Dominic Raab, who was expelled after another inquest found him guilty of intimidating public officials.

Sharp was previously Sunak’s boss at investment bank Goldman Sachs and is a wealthy former donor to the ruling Conservatives.

The chairman of the British Broadcasting Corporation is appointed by the British monarch on the advice of the government.

Johnson’s appointment of Sharp was criticized at the time for cronyism by a government that was reportedly keen to curb perceived critical reporting by the BBC.

Sharp “did not disclose perceived potential conflicts of interest” to a committee of MPs reviewing his appointment by Johnson in early 2021, a senior lawyer’s investigation has revealed.

“There is a risk that it will appear that Mr Sharp has been recommended for appointment because he assisted… the former Prime Minister in a private financial matter,” the lawyer said. Adam Heppinstall.

In February, the same committee of MPs accused Sharp of “significant errors of judgement” for failing to disclose his involvement in the loan.

While being considered for the BBC job, Sharp put Johnson in late 2020 contact with a distant cousin of the prime minister who gave him an 800,000 ($1 million) credit facility.

Sharp denied getting the quid pro quo job for helping cash-strapped Johnson, but announced his resignation following Heppinstall’s submission of his report to Sunak’s government.

He admitted breaching conflict of interest rules for senior UK officials, but said it was “inadvertent and not material” to his appointment at the BBC.

“Nevertheless, I have decided it is right to put the interests of the BBC first,” he said in a statement, confirming he would step down at the end of June to give time to find a new chairman. .

“I have a feeling that this matter could well distract from the good work of the Society if I were to remain in office until the end of my term.

