Zelensky’s long and meaningful phone call with Xi Jinping
Despite all the noise from Washington, more and more countries are integrating their supply chains with China. Even Britain’s foreign secretary is making overtures to China, while Zelensky had a long and meaningful phone call with Xi Jinping on Wednesday. Washington’s position, sanctions and all, is disintegrating.
It is too early to predict what will come out of Tuesday’s speech at Mansion House by British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly outlining the government’s position on China. The Global Times gave a cautious reception.
Clearly, Britain feels the urgency to fight its way out of the chasm it found itself in after the Five Eyes’ attempt to spark the Hong Kong protests collapsed. Britain cannot be far behind when the broader interests of European countries that enjoy deep and mutually beneficial economic ties with the world’s second-largest economy manifest themselves in a reluctance to be dragged into becoming a vanguard against China. (see my blog Who benefits from an eternal war in Ukraine?)
That said, the timing is interesting. Cleverly’s speech came on the eve of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (at the latter’s request). conflict, which are in some ways interconnected. Great Britain is positioning itself.
The content of conversations at the highest level of management is never disclosed publicly, and the overwhelming mass is submerged, like icebergs breaking off glaciers. But the Chinese reading of Tuesday’s Xi-Zelensky conversation strikes a positive tone.
Xi hailed China-Ukraine relations as a strategic partnership boosting the development and revitalization of the two countries and continued to make a flattering reference to Zelensky’s personal role. Xi also affirmed China’s consistent position that mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity is the political foundation of China-Ukraine relations. Xi expressed readiness to push forward the strategic partnership between the two countries with a long-term perspective.
On the Ukraine issue, Xi made three key points: China’s central position is to facilitate peace talks, as set out in its February 24 position paper; Beijing intends to be proactive; and, dialogue and negotiation are the only way forward.
The significance lies in Xi’s pointed reference to the rational thinking and voices that have been rising lately and that Kyiv should seize the moment and create conditions for political settlement.
Xi kept his eyes on the ball and possibly hinted that Zelensky can still win by a nose if only the risky and foolish idea of a counteroffensive, the relevant seeds of which were sown in his mind by Washington and London, is set aside.
Perhaps sensing Zelensky’s receptivity, Xi proposed that China push for a quick ceasefire and peacemaking. Specifically, China will send the Chinese government’s special representative for Eurasian affairs to Ukraine and other countries to have in-depth communication with all parties on the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.
But no timetable was mentioned. Nevertheless, Xi has taken proactive measures. What could the calculation be? On the obvious level, Xi has just had a series of interactions with European leaders who visited Beijing, which convinced him that the Ukraine crisis is evolving in complex ways with major impacts on the international landscape, as it told Zelensky.
Meanwhile, leaked Pentagon documents have revealed that the disunity, mistrust and differences between the United States, Europe and Ukraine are serious and growing. On the other hand, Washington is not only the biggest obstacle to a ceasefire and peace talks, but pushing Western allies to rally behind its Indo-Pacific strategy to contain China.
This is where French President Emmanuel Macron’s extraordinary outburst in his interview with Politico, aboard the Cotam unit (Frances Air Force One) as he returned from China after spending around six hours with Xi, becomes a defining moment.
Admittedly, Macron’s moving call for Europe to avoid entering into a bloc-versus-bloc logic resonated in Zhongnanhai, namely, Europe’s aspiration for strategic autonomy; Europes gnawing doubts and weariness of being a vassal; and Europe’s multiple social governance challenges and its prioritization of development and prosperity ultimately leaving it with no choice but to embrace Eurasia with greater connectivity, develop economic and trade relations bilateral relations with China and to rebuild ties with Russia. An avalanche of Chinese comments followed Macron’s remarks. (here, here, here, here, here)
A decisive element, however, would have been the recent leak of classified documents from the United States and NATO on the Ukrainian army and the highly anticipated spring counter-offensive in Kiev (on which the United States Department of Justice has since opened an investigation).
The documents revealed many drawbacks and shortcomings of the Ukrainian military and gave rise to Washington’s top secret assessment that the Ukrainian military is in dire straits after recent setbacks. Indeed, a veil of uncertainty and loss of self-esteem has descended on Kyiv, which is increasingly uncertain of the firmness and reliability of Western support.
These complexes have been compounded by leaked intelligence reports that the US is also spying on Ukraine’s top military and political leaders, reflecting Washington’s struggle to get a clear view of Ukraine’s combat strategies. . (New York Times) Shades of Edward Snowden is how the United States retains its hegemony!
Nevertheless, a Global Times editorial wrote: Over time, the international community has engaged in cooler thinking about this burning conflict. Above all, the will to negotiate between all parties is increasing and more rational voices are emerging in various European countries. In a sense, the window of opportunity to promote a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis has appeared.
Xi quickly continued his conversation with Zelensky by appointing Li Hui, deputy director general of the Eurasia Department at the Foreign Ministry, to head the Chinese delegation for Ukraine crisis settlement. It’s a smart decision.
Li Hui, one of China’s most able hands in Eurasia, had previously served as the Kremlin’s envoy for an extraordinarily long ten-year period (2009-2019). He knows the Ukrainian and Russian situation very well, understands the psychology of the Slavic peoples and, of course, he speaks Russian.
The appointment of a special representative means a serious attempt to activate the mediation functions to build bridges. But there are formidable challenges. Russia welcomes anything that could bring the end of the Ukrainian conflict closer, but the bottom line is that it has yet to achieve the goals of its special military operation in Ukraine.
Moreover, Russia does not see the will on the part of the West for a peaceful settlement. There is a solid base here, because Washington is counting entirely on a military solution and a total victory.
The China-brokered negotiations will be a blow to US strategy in Ukraine and if it gains traction, it will also put the US on the back foot in the Indo-Pacific. In the short term, therefore, the pressure can only build on Zelensky to launch the counteroffensive.
Ambassador MKBhadrakumar has retired from the Indian Foreign Service.
