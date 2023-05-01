Karnataka chief minister says Priyanka Gandhis’ criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes no sense





On Sunday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai offers prayers at Sri Parshwanath Padmalaya Jain Temple in Varoor near Hubballi. | Photo credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

[AICC general secretary] Priyanka Gandhi Vadras’ criticism that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not visit Karnataka during the floods makes no sense as the Prime Minister released a large amount of funds as compensation for the state, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told Hubballi on Sunday. The Chief Minister was addressing reporters. Ms Gandhi made the statement to Hubballi on Saturday. Priyanka Gandhi should know that when her party was in power, it paid out paltry sums like 2000 to victims and farmers who lost their homes. It was only after Mr. Modi came to power that these amounts were increased. Do congressional leaders know? The greatest number of farmer suicides occurred during Siddaramaiah’s tenure. Did Priyanka Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi visit the state then?, the chief minister asked and said she should answer these questions. Priyanka Gandhi and Congress leaders have no knowledge of such things. Congress leaders should know that they cannot deceive the people by making irrelevant remarks about the BJP forever, he said. Reacting to Congress MP Lakshmi Hebbalkars’ allegation that the BJP government plans to use the Lokayukta and the income tax department to target political opponents, Bommai said such people should not worry if they have done nothing wrong. Meanwhile, he challenged former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda to clarify his claim that some national party leaders have approached him seeking an alliance. BJP National Chairman JP Nadda appreciated the work of our governments. We are grateful to him, said the Prime Minister. Bommai also said BJP leaders will work in unison during the party election campaign and the next chief minister will be elected by party-elected lawmakers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/elections/karnataka-assembly/chief-minister-says-priyanka-gandhis-criticism-of-prime-minister-narendra-modi-is-meaningless/article66797643.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos