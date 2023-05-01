The government considers it legitimate to derogate from the constitution and democracy: Imran – Pakistan





Pakistan

The government considers itself legitimate to deviate from the constitution and democracy: Imran

Meets German Ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Grannas

April 30, 2023 11:33 p.m.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan said on Sunday that the country was ruled by a government that considered itself legitimate to deviate from democracy and the constitution.

In a meeting with German Ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Grannas, he said that the PTI was fighting for the supremacy of the constitution and democratic values ​​in the country, adding that the fundamental right to vote and public office constituted the foundation of a democracy. “People empower leaders to make policies,” he added.

The meeting, held at Mr. Khan’s residence in Zaman Park, highlighted the exchange of thoughts on issues of mutual interest, political philosophy of PTI, human rights violations in Pakistan and the effects of the government’s unconstitutional actions on the country’s democracy. Mr. Grannas highlighted the effects of human rights violations on a country’s GSP+ status.

Mr Khan said people were disenfranchised, adding caretaker governments were in power in Punjab and the KP despite 90 days after the two assemblies were dissolved. “This aggravates the political crisis in the country,” he added.

He went on to say that the political crisis is causing unimaginable loss to the country’s economy. “Sedition cases are being filed against those who emphasize peaceful protests, campaigning and free speech,” he added.

The former prime minister drew Grannas’ attention to human rights abuses, saying serious human rights abuses and attacks on democracy demanded international attention. “We salute the voices raised against such acts,” he added.

Grannas said he wants democracy to prevail in the country for its progress, adding that basic human rights and democratic values ​​are important for the country’s development. “A country’s human rights status has a direct impact on a country’s GSP+ status,” he added.

