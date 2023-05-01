Politics
Papua New Guinea to host US President Joe Biden on ‘historic’ Pacific visit
Alex Brandon/AP
US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
In a first for the Pacific, US President Joe Biden will visit Papua New Guinea, the PNG government has announced.
Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the India-Pacific Islands Cooperation Forum in Port Moresby on May 22.
Biden will become the first sitting US president in recent history to visit a Pacific country, excluding US territories.
The visit comes as Washington calls for accelerating diplomatic ties with the Pacific in the face of Chinese competition with President Xi Jinping, who toured PNG in 2018.
LEARN MORE:
* China aims for new trade talks to expand its power and influence in the Pacific
* The Pacific has yet to receive the foreign aid pledged by US President Joe Biden
* Biden’s visit to the Pacific will fend off China’s incursions into the region, experts say
* As Joe Biden hosts the first Quad Summit at the White House, China is the background music
PNG is the world’s third-largest island nation with a population of nearly 10 million, according to the World Bank.
Before arriving in Papua New Guinea, Biden will attend the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan on May 20-21.
Breakfast
This comes after the United States announced its new Pacific Strategy aimed at increasing engagement in the region.
Biden and Modi are also expected to attend the Quad Summit with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Sydney on May 24.
The US Embassy in Port Moresby has yet to confirm Bidens’ visit, but PNG Prime Minister James Marape said in a statement on Monday: PNG stands ready to welcome Biden and Modi to the largest country in the Pacific.
It is also a futuristic meeting of global superpowers.
“PNG and the Pacific cannot be ignored and with our forests and seas combined, we have the largest carbon sink in the world and the largest sea and air space on Earth.
Bidens’ visit also comes amid concerns that China is pushing ahead with new plans to maintain its power and presence in the Pacific despite the United States and its allies gaining ground in the battle for dominance in the Pacific. the region.
In April 2022, Beijing signed a security agreement with the Solomon Islands that allows Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare to call on China at any time for defense and police assistance.
Marapes’ office confirmed that Biden would stop in Port Moresby for three hours en route from a G7 meeting in Japan to attend the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue Quad leaders’ meeting in Australia.
Marape has been invited to visit Beijing later this year, the prime minister’s office said in a statement.
US diplomat Joseph Yun said President Biden would be warmly welcomed in Port Moresby.
Yun, a special presidential envoy who led the renegotiation of the Covenant of Free Association agreements with three Pacific nations, told a news conference in Washington on Saturday that it was a good thing when heads of state engaged on new issues.
The COFA agreements grant the United States military base rights in the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM), Palau and the Marshall Islands in exchange for economic support and security.
The agreements are due to expire this year and offer an extension of more than US$7 billion (NZ$11.4 billion) over 20 years to the three Pacific nations.
But much will depend on whether Republicans approve the Bidens budget, experts say, with the US Congress debating the Democrats’ foreign aid policy.
US foreign aid includes an US$800 million (NZ$1.34 billion) economic assistance program to Pacific island nations.
In September last year, Biden welcomed more than a dozen Pacific leaders and envoys to the White House and pledged the funding in his Pacific Partnership Strategy.
Yun said that while he was optimistic Congress would approve Bidens’ foreign aid policy, but there was still a lot of work to be done.
Marape said he invited Biden to visit PNG when they met in Washington last year, and was very honored that he kept his promise to visit me in our country.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.stuff.co.nz/pou-tiaki/131908328/papua-new-guinea-to-host-us-president-joe-biden-in-historic-pacific-visit
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Japan: 5.3-magnitude earthquake hits off Okinawa Island at approximately 11:22 a.m. on May 1
- Papua New Guinea to host US President Joe Biden on ‘historic’ Pacific visit
- British politicians lobbied by Qatargate ‘controllers’ on expensive overseas trips – POLITICO
- Actor Boy Awards returns to the stage | Entertainment
- Northwestern Clinches share in the 2023 Big Ten Softball title
- Pete Davidson’s streetwear style in ‘Bupkis’: details, photos – WWD
- Check Out Last Week’s Most Read RTIH Retail Technology Articles — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- The government considers it legitimate to derogate from the constitution and democracy: Imran – Pakistan
- Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses supporters after reports of health issues
- Welcoming Labor Day, President Joko Widodo: Our life will be better than yesterday
- Sooraj Pancholi facing hostility during Jiah Khan case: “Was removed from…” | Bollywood
- May 2023 Sports Events: IPL Final, Champions League Semifinals, French Open, Sudirman Cup and more