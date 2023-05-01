Papua New Guinea to host US President Joe Biden on ‘historic’ Pacific visit

In a first for the Pacific, US President Joe Biden will visit Papua New Guinea, the PNG government has announced.

Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the India-Pacific Islands Cooperation Forum in Port Moresby on May 22.

Biden will become the first sitting US president in recent history to visit a Pacific country, excluding US territories.

The visit comes as Washington calls for accelerating diplomatic ties with the Pacific in the face of Chinese competition with President Xi Jinping, who toured PNG in 2018.

PNG is the world’s third-largest island nation with a population of nearly 10 million, according to the World Bank.

Before arriving in Papua New Guinea, Biden will attend the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan on May 20-21.

This comes after the United States announced its new Pacific Strategy aimed at increasing engagement in the region.

Biden and Modi are also expected to attend the Quad Summit with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Sydney on May 24.

The US Embassy in Port Moresby has yet to confirm Bidens’ visit, but PNG Prime Minister James Marape said in a statement on Monday: PNG stands ready to welcome Biden and Modi to the largest country in the Pacific.

It is also a futuristic meeting of global superpowers.

“PNG and the Pacific cannot be ignored and with our forests and seas combined, we have the largest carbon sink in the world and the largest sea and air space on Earth.

Bidens’ visit also comes amid concerns that China is pushing ahead with new plans to maintain its power and presence in the Pacific despite the United States and its allies gaining ground in the battle for dominance in the Pacific. the region.

In April 2022, Beijing signed a security agreement with the Solomon Islands that allows Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare to call on China at any time for defense and police assistance.

Marapes’ office confirmed that Biden would stop in Port Moresby for three hours en route from a G7 meeting in Japan to attend the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue Quad leaders’ meeting in Australia.

Marape has been invited to visit Beijing later this year, the prime minister’s office said in a statement.

Mark the tantrum / Getty Images Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape during a five-day visit to Aotearoa in February

US diplomat Joseph Yun said President Biden would be warmly welcomed in Port Moresby.

Yun, a special presidential envoy who led the renegotiation of the Covenant of Free Association agreements with three Pacific nations, told a news conference in Washington on Saturday that it was a good thing when heads of state engaged on new issues.

The COFA agreements grant the United States military base rights in the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM), Palau and the Marshall Islands in exchange for economic support and security.

The agreements are due to expire this year and offer an extension of more than US$7 billion (NZ$11.4 billion) over 20 years to the three Pacific nations.

But much will depend on whether Republicans approve the Bidens budget, experts say, with the US Congress debating the Democrats’ foreign aid policy.

US foreign aid includes an US$800 million (NZ$1.34 billion) economic assistance program to Pacific island nations.

In September last year, Biden welcomed more than a dozen Pacific leaders and envoys to the White House and pledged the funding in his Pacific Partnership Strategy.

Yun said that while he was optimistic Congress would approve Bidens’ foreign aid policy, but there was still a lot of work to be done.

Marape said he invited Biden to visit PNG when they met in Washington last year, and was very honored that he kept his promise to visit me in our country.