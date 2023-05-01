Say Happy Labor Day, says Jokowi on workers’ rights





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) congratulates laborers and workers in Indonesia celebrating International Labor Day today, Monday (1/5/2023). He said it was a boost to continue to expand employment opportunities, improve the welfare of workers and workers, and protect the rights of workers and workers. Through a video showing when it was conveyed at the top of the International Labor Day celebration with PT Panasonic Manafacturing Indonesia (Panasonic), the president conveyed the government’s efforts to promote the welfare of workers and workers in the country. “To all workers across Indonesia, I wish you a Happy International Labor Day 2023,” Jokowi said. ADVERTISEMENT Scroll to resume content Photo: Labor Day action in Banda Jakarta. st

Labor Day action in Banda Jakarta. st Photo: Labor Day action in Banda Jakarta. stLabor Day action in Banda Jakarta. st “We must use this momentum to continue to expand employment opportunities, improve workers’ welfare, protect workers’ rights and increase national productivity and competitiveness,” Jokowi said. Jokowi said improving the quality of human resources, especially through professional development and education, continues to be carried out. Without forgetting, the improvement and requalification of the workforce, through various programs, including training in vocational training centers. This, he said, continues to be achieved and encouraged by government, society and industry. “And the government invites investment from and abroad to create new employment opportunities. Reduce unemployment and improve the welfare of workers,” Jokowi said. “Again, Happy International Labor Day 2023,” Jokowi concluded. Also present at the event were Panasonic executives Rahmat Gobel, Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture (Menko PMK) Muhadjir Effendy, General Chairman of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN) Arsjad Rasjid, General Chairman of the Association of Indonesian Entrepreneurs (Apindo) Hariyadi B Sukamdani, and a number of leaders of trade union confederations and federations as well as trade unions. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Recognition of Jokowi, some have funding difficulties! (girl/girl)



