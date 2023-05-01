Inauguration of Diocese Building, Bishop Mandagi Expresses Thanks to President Joko Widodo

HIDUPKATOLIK.COM – Happy 74th Birthday Archbishop of Merauke Mgr. Petrus Canisius Mandagi MSC, actually the Archdiocese of Merauke (KAMe) gave the Bishop a gift, but rather it was the Bishop who gave us a gift in the form of the KAMe building, the General Secretary says by Pastor KAMe Johanes Juenmo Kandam who is also the Chairman of the Committee in the speech of blessing and inauguration of the Office building of the Archdiocese of Merauke on Thursday 27/4/2023.

The people of KAMe should be proud of the presence of Mgr. Mandagi also thanks today’s events especially thanks to President Joko Widodo who provided assistance to this edifice, through PMK Coordinating Minister Muhadjir Effendy. The KAMe people are happy and thank you for their presence among the KAMe people.

Let’s keep our diocese under the leadership of Bishop Mandagi. If there are cases related to legal action, do not act alone because there are police officers. Let us create the conditions in KAMe specifically in the South Papua region so that all development issues are taken care of by the government, especially now that we are in a political year, we maintain peace, brotherhood, unity and harmony.”

Bishop Mandagi, in his address, said that the construction of the KAMe office was inseparable from his efforts to directly approach Minister Muhadjir Effendy.

I still remember two years ago the Minister paid a working visit to Merauke and came to the Diocesan House to congratulate me as Archbishop. I am extremely proud of the minister because as a civil servant in a quarter of an hour the minister is ready to come down to see the community including the Catholics in KAMe. It is extraordinary,” Bishop Mandagi said.

Further, Bishop Mandagi said that taking the opportunity to speak to the minister, we need a diocesan office building.

“Within a week, the Minister sent me a WA message, saying that I had spoken with President Jokowi and had obtained permission, and now it has been proven that he is officially blessed. This is amazing to finally have a luxurious and good building. Of course, it was not my own effort but the intervention of God and the help of the government,” Bishop Mandagi said.

Bishop Mandagi thanked President Jokowi for the initiative and cooperation so that KAMe has this beautiful and beautiful building. Thanks also to the Ministry of PUPR Basuki Hadimuljono who made this development possible through the Head of Settlement Infrastructure Center for Papua Region Cornelis Sagrim.

At the end of his speech, Bishop Mandagi advised, “Next year will be a political year, there will be many political parties competing here, so everyone must always smile. Don’t do stupid things in this area.

Bishop Mandagi asked everyone to be safe and at peace. “You’re welcome to compete, but don’t destroy the peace. We’re not going to heaven because of political parties. We’re going to heaven if we live in peace. Everyone needs to realize that and I think the “The teaching of every religion is that love conquers all. The kame building that was inaugurated today is the fruit of love. Peace and unity must always be put in the foreground of all”, wished Bishop Mandagi.

Bishop Mandagi expressed his gratitude to the Director General of Catholic Community Guidance, Acting PPS Governor Apolo Safanpo and Merauke District Regent Romanus Mbaraka, as well as police officers and military leaders, religious leaders, traditional and community leaders and all guests. as well as all who were present.

Merauke Regent Romanus Mbaraka, in his remarks, said that on behalf of the government and the community, he wished Bishop Mandagi a happy 74th birthday and hoped that the Bishop would continue to be in good health and continue to be with the people and people of South Papua.

Romanus added that under the leadership of Bishop Mandagi, the diocese changed very quickly and the priests were willing to listen to the local government as they often had discussions.

Also two blessings on this day, Bishop Mandagi’s 74th birthday, God’s blessing for South Papua, on the other hand through Minister PMK who is an extension of President Jokowi building the Diocesan Office.

Everyone is grateful and praying that what has been given by the central government through the construction of KAMe will be maintained and nurtured so that it remains good.

The local government continues to help the diocese every year so that they can work together. Romanus further hoped that the Church and the government would continue to establish communication so that Merauke, which is the capital of the province of South Papua, could develop in a better direction.

PMK Coordinating Minister Muhadjir Effendy representing President Joko Widodo who inaugurated the KAMe office building expressed his admiration as the office building has become a beautiful and magnificent building.

Muhadjir hopes that the building can be used for the development of various aspects. According to him, centers of worship are not only beautiful places but also centers of culture.

After the operationalization of this office, all people can immediately obtain services, especially worship services and church administration,” he said.

Responding to the incomplete office support facilities, he said his party would encourage the ranks of relevant ministries and institutions to be able to help with the necessary facilities. He wants the building to be not only beautiful on the outside but also able to provide quality services and increase faith and performance as well as the spirit of unity and progress for Papua.

Quoting the epistle of the apostle Paul to the Ephesians 4:11-12 , , And he gave apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors and teachers, to equip the saints for the work of the ministry, to edify the body of christ,

Muhadjir called on Catholics to use their various expertise or facilities not only to physically build churches or offices, but also to fulfill and accelerate development, create peace and religious tolerance, with the aim of realizing prosperity for all people. levels of society in Papua, particularly in the south. Province of Papua, recently enlarged by the central government.

This church must truly become a center of excellence in building the future of Papua. Earlier, the Regent said that Merauke Regency especially South Papua is a land of peace, and if there is peace, don’t use peace yourself, but extend it to others as well. other places that are not yet peaceful. Peace for all the land of Papua is our shared responsibility, Muhadjir said.

The Lieutenant Director General of Catholic Community Guidance in the Ministry of Religion, Albertus Magnus Adiyarto Sumardjono, congratulated Bishop Mandagi on the anniversary and handed over cash assistance that could be used to fill the necessary gaps in the KAMe building.

Previously, a Blessing Mass was held led by Bishop Mandagi along with an inscription signing ceremony by Bishop Mandagi and Minister Muhadjir.

Around 500 people attended the celebration, which consisted of priests, nuns, religious leaders, community leaders, local government, ethnic representatives and other guests.

Helene Yovita Tael (Merauke)