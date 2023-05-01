Erdogan says Turkish forces killed IS leader in Syria





ANKARA, Turkey (AP) Turkish forces have killed the leader of the Islamic State group during an operation in Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday. Recep Tayyip Erdogan told TRT Turk television in an interview that IS leader codenamed Abu Hussein al-Qurayshi was killed in a strike carried out on Saturday. Erdogan said Turkey’s intelligence agency, MIT, has been tracking him for a long time. We will continue our fight against terrorist organizations without discriminating against any of them, Erdogan said in the interview. Turkey has carried out numerous operations against IS and Kurdish groups along the Syrian border, capturing or killing suspected militants. The country controls large swaths of territory in northern Syria following a series of ground incursions aimed at driving Kurdish groups away from the Turkish-Syrian border. Abu Hussein al-Qurayshi was named leader of the militant group after its former leader was killed in October, with an IS spokesman calling him one of the veteran warriors and one of the loyal sons of the Islamic State. He took over the leadership of IS at a time when the extremist group lost control of territory it once held in Iraq and Syria. However, it had tried to rise again, with sleeper cells carrying out deadly attacks in both countries. Islamic State founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was hunted down by US forces during a raid in northwestern Syria in October 2019. His successor, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, was killed in a similar raid in February 2022. He was followed by Abu al-Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, who the US military says was killed in mid-October in an operation by Syrian rebels in the southern province of Daraa. The Islamic State group split from al-Qaeda a decade ago and came to control large parts of northern and eastern Syria as well as northern and western Syria. ‘Iraq. In 2014, the extremists declared their so-called caliphate, attracting supporters from around the world. Over the next few years, they claimed responsibility for attacks around the world that killed and injured hundreds of people before being attacked from different sides. In March 2019, US-backed Syrian fighters captured the last strip of land extremists once held in the eastern province of Deir el-Zour, bordering Iraq.

