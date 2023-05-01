Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosts mega roadshow in Mysuru and concludes two-day whirlwind election tour in Karnataka | Karnataka Election News







Karnataka Election 2023 Live Updates

The Prime Minister stole the show during the 3km tour in Mysuru. He came, he saw and he conquered.

Tonight, after concluding his third public address of the day in Beluru State in Hassan District, the Prime Minister flew to the historic city as he sat atop a purpose-built vehicle . MYSURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up his frantic two-day campaign tour of Karnataka on Sunday with a massive tour of Mysuru. During the visit to the poll-linked state, the Prime Minister addressed six rallies.The Prime Minister stole the show during the 3km tour in Mysuru. He came, he saw and he conquered.Tonight, after concluding his third public address of the day in Beluru State in Hassan District, the Prime Minister flew to the historic city as he sat atop a purpose-built vehicle . Aiming to maximize party fortunes in the politically important district of Mysuru, which is the turf of opposition leader Siddaramaiah, the prime minister’s bitter critic, top BJP brass staged the show for more than an hour at the among the multitude of people. Although Prime Minister Modi did not address the people, the BJP tried to convey the message loud and clear as the PM was accompanied by former Minister KS Eshwarappa of Shivamogga and SA Ramadas of Mysuru, both incumbent deputies who have been replaced by the party.

Prime Minister Modi received a rousing welcome in the heritage city with party activists from across the district joining the PM tour from Gun House Junction adjoining Mysuru Palace. However, many were disappointed as the roadshow distance was reduced due to lack of time. Much of the 3km tour moved on the Dasara procession route.

According to the original schedule, the roadshow was to start at 5:40 p.m. But it was delayed an hour.

This is the PM’s third visit to the region since International Yoga Day in June 2022. In March, he traveled to Mandya to inaugurate the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway.

Although it was a political event, Mysuru Palace added some allure to it as the palace was illuminated at 7pm, given that it was Sunday when the roadshow passed through the area. Local leaders took the opportunity to give a cultural touch to the show.

Twenty-five teams of folk artists from different parts of the Old Mysuru area gave various performances during the tour. Nadaswaram, Bharatanatyam, saxophone, Dollu Kunita, Nagari Kunita, Puja Kunita, Somana Kunita, Pattada Kunita, Veerabhadra Kunita, Kamsale were performed, electrifying the atmosphere. Men and women in their traditional outfits made the roadshow more colorful.

Prime Minister Modi waved to the crowd as they cheered him on. The roadshow ended near the Abul Kalam Azad junction. Before concluding his roadshow, he covered about 300 meters.

Local BJP leaders also used the roadshow to highlight the heritage, culture and uniqueness of Mysurus and raise awareness of the Mysuru brand globally.

Ramadas said a bouquet of 18 products bearing the Mysuru GI label was given to Modi.

Mysuru Silk, Mysuru Peta, Mysuru Pak, Mysuru Jasmine, Mysuru Sandalwood Oil, Mysuru Betel Leaves, Mysuru Sandalwood and Mysuru Incense Sticks were offered to Modi, he added.

Our dream is to facilitate a global platform for Mysuru products under the Prime Ministers Atma Nirbhar program. Our dream is a global brand image for these products which are unique in nature and named after Mysuru representing her heritage and history, he said.

A sea of ​​Modi lovers had gathered from both sides of the road to greet him. Many arrived at designated locations early in the day. A large number of tourists also saw the PM tour.

