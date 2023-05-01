Donald Trump will visit his Scottish golf resort on his first trip to the UK since 2019 | UK News





Former President Donald Trump, who is facing legal action in the United States, is expected to arrive in Scotland later today.

The 76-year-old’s private plane is due to land at Aberdeen Airport ahead of a visit to his nearby Menie Estate golf resort – which opened in 2012.

Trump officials have not revealed how long he will stay or whether he will visit his other luxury Scottish course at Turnberry in South Ayrshire.

But Mr Trump outlined some of his moves in a post on his social media channel Truth Social, saying: ‘I will soon be leaving for Scotland and Ireland to view and inspect my stunning properties there. .

“The golf courses and hotels are among the best in the world – Turnberry and Aberdeen in Scotland and Doonbeg in Ireland.

“Will be reuniting with many wonderful friends and cutting a ribbon for a new and SPECTACULAR second course in Aberdeen.”

It is the first time the former Commander-in-Chief, who has ancestral ties to Scotland’s Western Isles, has visited the UK since 2019.

The trip comes after he became the first US president in history to face a criminal trial.

He pleaded not guilty to charges of falsifying business records to hide damaging information ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

The claims center on adult film star Stormy Daniels’ apparent hidden money.

Mr Trump, who describes his Scottish golf courses as some of the best in the world, previously visited Scotland in 2018 when he was president.

Image: Donald Trump at the Trump Turnberry complex in South Ayrshire in 2018

Air Force One has landed at Prestwick Airport in Ayrshire, triggering a major security operation.

There were large protests, including by a Greenpeace activist who flew a paraglider over controlled airspace.

Mr Trump traces his roots to the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides.

Donald Trump to visit his golf resorts in Scotland and Ireland

His mother, Mary Anne Trump, née MacLeod, lived in the small village of Tong before leaving for the United States in 1930, when she was 18.

There she married Fred Trump, and Donald is one of their five children.

On Monday morning, journalists – including Sky News – were invited to gather on the tarmac at Aberdeen International Airport ahead of Mr Trump’s arrival with a bang.

In November last year, Mr Trump announced he would run for president again in 2024.

The visit to Aberdeenshire comes after the latest published financial accounts revealed losses of £4.4 million in 2021 in Trump’s Scottish business operations.

The Menie Estate was nearly £700,000 in the red while Turnberry suffered losses of over £3.7million.

It is widely expected to also make a stopover in Ireland, where it is expected to land at Shannon Airport on May 3.

He will be staying at his Trump International Hotel & Golf Links on the outskirts of Doonbeg in County Clare.

