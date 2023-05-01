Taiwan’s former president calls for peace talks with Xi Jinping





Taiwanese former president Ma Ying-jeou called on Taipei and Beijing to engage in talks to prevent war and promote peace. What happened: After attending the Delphi Economic Forum in Greece, Ma urged the President Tsai Ing Wen-led by the government to strictly adhere to the Taiwanese Constitution and the law governing relations between the people of Taiwan and the mainland when pursuing cross-strait relations. Ma said more than 1,000 political, economic and business leaders from across Europe attended his speech. They all believed that maintaining peace in the strait and in the region is crucial. “I also called on all parties to urge Taiwan and China to engage in dialogue and seek peace,” he said. “Many experts at the forum agreed with me on this issue. I hope President Tsai Ing-wen’s administration can listen and put into practice the opinions I expressed and heard at the forum. is the way to meet the needs of the country and the people,” he said. Taiwan’s presidential office disagrees with Mas’ comments, saying its cross-Strait policies are aligned with those of the 1970s, when cross-Strait relations have evolved significantly since then. According to spokesperson Olivia Lin, it is a fact that the Republic of China is not part of the People’s Republic of China, and vice versa. See also: Xi Jinping sends combat drone around Taiwan in response to US Navy plane patrolling the strait “The main objective of our handling of cross-strait relations is to ensure that Taiwanese people can continue to enjoy a free and democratic way of life and that their rights can be protected. We also hope to do everything possible to maintain peace. “ Why is this important: The former Taiwanese leader advocated closer cross-Strait relations and promoting peace between Taiwan and China. He expressed his support for the 1992 Consensus, a political agreement between Xi Jinpings the Chinese Communist Party and Taiwan Kuomintang Festival which recognizes the existence of a single China but allows different interpretations of what that means. Ma in April also paid a visit to Beijing, where he said, “We are all Chinese.” Taiwan’s ruling government strongly criticized the comments. Read more :Ron DeSantis says Xi Jinping wants to take Taiwan at some point: ‘US will thwart China’s hostile action’

