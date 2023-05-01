Former BBC chairman Richard Sharp’s links to Sunak, Boris Johnson says





May 1, 2023 | Anupam Shrivastava Top news After stepping down as chairman of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Richard Sharp’s resignation was formally accepted by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday. Rich… After stepping down as chairman of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Richard Sharp’s resignation was formally accepted by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday. Richard Sharp has been charged and is being investigated for facilitating a loan of £800,000 or around $1 million to former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. For a very long time, the BBC has criticized the Indian press for its leaning and bias towards the current Indian government. However, with Richard Sharp’s latest resignation over the loan deal, the double standard of UK broadcasters has been exposed. Previously, Elon Musk-owned microblogging platform Twitter also referred to the company as “government-funded media” on its official handle. Questions now arise as to how the BBC sees itself as the pinnacle of journalism, particularly when it derives its funds from British taxpayers outside of government constraints and why does it refuse to accept that it is is indeed a government funded organization. NewsX explains the BBC’s links between Richard Sharp and the UK government while he was chairman of the BBC. Richard Sharp’s conflict of interest with the British government Richard Sharp has a long-standing relationship not only with former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, but also with current British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Britain’s first Indian prime minister, Rishi Sunak, was previously an employee of Goldman Sachs where he worked for Richard Sharp. During the pandemic, Boris Johnson had brought Sharp to the government as an adviser and then acted as an intermediary in acquiring the loan. Richard Sharp is also friends with Sam Blyth, a financier who helped him set up a meeting for loan talks in December 2020 with someone named Simon Case who serves as Cabinet Secretary and had advised the UK government during the pandemic ultimately leading up to the connection with former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Richard Sharp, as a favor, was later appointed BBC chairman in February 2021 for facilitating an £800,000 loan. However, all of these Richard Sharp tactics came to light when William Shawcross who is a dating watchdog acted as a whistleblower and revealed the scam and how it was done by offering leeway, hiding from public view. Following this review, Sharp left the BBC nomination in January 2023 over previous meetings. You can watch the full coverage only on NewsX:

