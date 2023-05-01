PM Modi during the Mysuru roadshow





Prime Minister Narendra Modi organized a tour in Mysuru ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections. Concluding his two-day blitz campaign tour of Karnataka, Modi spoke at six public rallies. The rally passed through different parts of Mysuru. Modi held public meetings in Humnabad in Bidar district, the headquarters town of Vijayapura district, Kudachi in Belagavi district and a tour in Bangalore on Saturday. On Sunday, he addressed campaign rallies in Kolar town, Channapatna in Ramanagara district and Belur in Hassan district culminating with the tour here. Karnataka votes on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13. The crowd included locals, tourists and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters gathered from both sides of the road and greeted the prime minister by showering him with flower petals. Read: Ludhiana gas leak: 3 out of 11 miners perished; Punjab government announces Rs 2 lakh gratuitous Here are the highlights of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech during the two-day road show in Mysuru: “Karnataka Congress Unit is working around the clock for a family sitting in Delhi. For each decision, they must have a green signal from this family. JD(S) is a one family pvt ltd part. They devote their energies to the welfare of their families,” Prime Minister Modi said addressing the audience in Belur. “Congress and JD(S) pretend to be two different parties, but they are one. The crowd today at the Kolar will give both parties sleepless nights,” the prime minister said, attacking the opposition. Responding to Mallikarjun Kharge’s ‘poisonous snake’ jibe, Prime Minister Modi said: “I have been fighting corruption since I became Prime Minister. Congress doesn’t like it and therefore calls me a poisonous snake. The people of Karnataka will give them an appropriate response on May 13. Speaking to Kolar, Modi said: “The Congress party is an 85% party and their own prime minister was okay with that. They had ruled the country until 2014. Even in the elections of this assembly, the party will be without fault.

