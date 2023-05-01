‘Snake is Lord Shiva’s Neck Charm’: PM Modi’s Jibe to Mallikarjun Kharge | India News

Kolar (Karnataka): Speaking strongly to Congress on the issue of corruption, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the big old party had always been associated with an “85% commission” and that its “shahi parivar” (royal family) was out on bail in connection with scams worth thousands of crores of rupees. Dragging guns on the Congress because of his party chairman M Mallikarjun Kharge’s ‘venomous snake’ beard, Modi said the snake was the charm around the neck of Lord Shiva, and for him, the people of the country was a “form of god”, and he agreed to be compared to the snake on their neck.

“There is a reason why the country has lost faith in Congress and its ‘shahi parivar’: the identity of Congress has always been associated with an 85% commission. During the reign of Congress, its leader and then Prime Minister used to proudly say send Rs one from Delhi, 15 paise reach them (people) on the ground. The claws of Congress used to snatch 85 paise from the poor,” Modi said.

Addressing a public meeting in Kolar, the Prime Minister said: “It is not the allegation of the BJP, but it is the public acceptance of the former Congress Prime Minister. The Congress that eats 85 % of the commission can never work for the development of Karnataka.”

The prime minister’s attack on Congress follows the party’s strong campaign against the ruling BJP in Karnataka over allegations that it was taking “40% commission” from contractors.

“One hundred percent of the amount sent by the BJP government today reaches the beneficiary. Over the past nine years, with the force of ‘Digital India’, Rs 29 lakh crore has been credited to the bank account of the poor, in the under various programs,” the Prime Minister said.

“If the Congress eating 85% of the commission had continued, Rs 24 lakh crore could not have reached the poor,” he claimed, adding that the BJP came to power only nine years ago and ended that. He asked people “to imagine the thousands of millions of rupees that Congress leaders had stuffed into their lockers before that.”

Stating that Congress “thrives” in corruption and it can never take action against the corrupt, Modi said, “Congress can never devise a plan or program that does not involve scamming.”

“Even today, the ‘shahi parivar’ of Congress and his relatives are out on bail in a scam involving thousands of rupees. Those who are accused of corruption and are out on bail come today in Karnataka and preach. Congress, whose top leaders are accused of corruption and members whose ‘shahi parivar’ is out on bail cannot take action against corruption,” he added.

“In the nine years to 2014, under Congress rule, only property worth Rs 5,000 crore from corrupt people was seized, while in the last nine years under BJP rule, properties worth more than Rs 1 lakh crore of those who looted the country have been seized,” Modi said, saying only the BJP could act quickly and take strong action against corruption.

Noting that Congress was facing the greatest number of difficulties due to its actions against corruption, the Prime Minister said that was why the party’s “hatred” against him had increased day by day.

“They have further escalated their attacks on me. Members of Congress are issuing threats these days. They are saying ‘Modi teri qabr khudegi’ (Modi, your grave will be dug). Now in Karnataka’s election, the Congress’ biggest problem is the snake and its venom,” he said.

The Congress and its leaders compared it to a serpent and demanded votes from the people, Modi said, “but the serpent is the neck charm of Lord Shankar (Shiva), and to me, the people of the country are the form of Lord Eshwar, they are the form of Shiva, so I agree with being the snake that adorns people’s necks.

“I know that the people of Karnataka, the land of saints and sanskars, will give an appropriate response to the abuses of the Congress with votes. The anger of the people against the Congress will be reflected in votes on May 10,” he said. he adds.

During a speech at a campaign rally in Karnataka on Thursday, Kharge compared Modi to a poisonous snake. As an argument erupted he then backtracked saying his intention was not to hurt anyone and that ‘the statement was not for Prime Minister Modi but for the ideology he represents’ .